James Gunn Debunks Claims of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Plans After Vol. 3

James Gunn is best known for directing big projects such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel and The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC. Recently, the creator was named the new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, which means the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will likely be his last film with Marvel. Gunn has also confirmed that the movie will be the last to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie. In fact, Gunn often answers fan questions on Twitter, and he debunked a rumor that more Guardians movies are on the way.

"James Gunn seemingly confirms that there will be future 'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY' movies," @StreamrNews tweeted. The account shared a tweet of Gunn's about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that read, "It's around that long, although that's not yet exact. And, I promise, not a second is wasted. There's no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus)." In the correction tweet, he added, "The 'trilogy plus' is the trilogy plus the Holiday Special, IW and Endgame." You can check out the post below:

The “trilogy plus” is the trilogy plus the Holiday Special, IW and Endgame. https://t.co/AEhZA4We7i — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2023

James Gunn Shuts Down Marvel Vs. DC Competition:

When The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released on Disney+ back in November, some DC fans were not happy that Gunn was still plugging his projects with Marvel. Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes photo from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and someone commented, "You are of DC, NO Marvel!!!" Gunn replied, "As was made clear in all press, until May I am both DC & Marvel. I've dedicated the majority of the past 10 years of my life to the Guardians trilogy, & I'm not abandoning them or the thousands of people who worked on them at the 11th hour. The world won't end if you love both."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast:

Guardians of the Galaxy newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. The movie will also feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.