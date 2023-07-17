Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Disney+ Premiere Date Announced

The greatest bunch of A-holes in the galaxy is ready to bring their final adventure to Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuted in theaters to rave reviews earlier this year, with writer-director James Gunn delivering an emotional and satisfying conclusion to his space opera trilogy. After becoming one of the biggest box office hits of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally making its way to Disney+ for its streaming debut.

On Monday morning, Disney and Marvel Studios announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be hitting Disney+ on August 2nd, about three months after it initially debuted in theaters. You can check out the streaming announcement teaser from Disney+ below!

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Short Film

The Guardians saga stretches across three feature films and a holiday special, along with some important appearances in other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Gunn had originally intended, however, to make an additional short film that would explain how Rocket and Groot met.

Gunn recently took to Threads to share the story of the short film that never got made, after someone asked him about “Tibius Lark” being named as one of Rocket’s associates in the movies.

“I wrote a short film explaining the origin of how Rocket and Groot met,” Gunn wrote. “It was even storyboarded and location scouted and we did test footage for it (it was seen at SDCC in the trailer we cut together after 12 days of shooting). But I didn’t have time to do it as Vol. 1 amped up. In it, Tibius Lark, Groot, and Rocket were all imprisoned in a deep well in the ground. Tibius was on the verge of dying. He explained to Rocket he had been caring for Groot for years.

“He was a former zookeeper in a shitty galactic-side zoo. He explained he had saved Groot, who was on exhibit three, and that Groot was a loyal friend. He asked Rocket to please take care of him, and then he died. As he died Rocket looked down in the dark cell and noticed he was a robot, the lower body of his body smashed open and mechanical. The guards above ground heart something rumbling and they turned and saw Rocket & Groot bursting up from the ground, Rocket on Groot’s shoulder, and in Rocket’s hands was a machine gun made from Tibius Lark’s body and he shot all the guards and they escaped and were together until they met the Guardians. That’s who Tibius Lark was.”

Where to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still playing in some theaters around the country, but the best way to access it ahead of its Disney+ debut is through video on-demand (VOD) services. The film is available to purchase through Amazon, Apple, Vudu, etc.