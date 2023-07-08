James Gunn Reveals One Thing He Did for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 That He's Never Done Before

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theaters about two months ago and has already made its way to its home video release. Marvel Studios received some pretty great reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it even became one of the highest grossing film of the year so far. Director James Gunn will be moving on from working with Marvel Studios to focus on his work at Dc Studios so you know that he was trying to include some things in this film that he couldn't do in previous projects. Gunn even revealed one of the things that he got to do in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that he couldn't do in previous films during the commentary track in the special features of the film.

James Gunn Reveals One Thing he Did In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Than Other Films

During the commentary track for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn begins by revealing that he began recording on either the first, or at the very least one of the first, full screenings of the finished film. In the past, Gunn has recorded commentary tracks after the theatrical release of his films. This is very important because in a few cases, notably the Chris Pratt F-bomb, the director exclaims that he "expects" moviegoers to have a strong reaction to that moment, but to that point he had only seen it with very few test audiences.

What Goes Down in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Marvel Studios is described Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows, "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a fan-favorite cast that includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Saldaña as Gamora, Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Sean Gunn (brother of director James Gunn) as Kraglin Obfonteri. New cast members include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

