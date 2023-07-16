Guardians of the Galaxy Preview Reveals What Happened to Rocket

Since Marvel’s latest Guardians of the Galaxy story launched earlier this year, it’s been unclear what Rocket Raccoon has been up to. Set again backdrops of an intergalactic Western, the title’s upcoming issue finally brings the beloved character back to fray, even though it appears he isn’t too thrilled with his former teammates.

In a new preview released by Marvel, Rocket can be seen sporting a Sheriff’s star while riding on a space mech, one he presumably created using his technical knowhow.

“Welcome to a whole new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy, riding like mad through an endless alien dust storm of sun-soaked tragedy, intense violence, and deeply dysfunctional heroes,” series co-writer Jackson Lanzing said when the series was announced. “The optimistic peacekeepers that defeated the reborn Olympian Gods and overcame ‘The Last Annihilation’ have fallen about as far as they possibly could – and now Peter Quill and what remains of his found family will have to fight like hell in a new western-fueled frontier to find a scrap of forgiveness. After all, the Guardians are a fire – and a fire only ends one way.”

Guardians of the Galaxy #4

“Rocket Raccoon is back…and he’s not happy to see the Guardians of the Galaxy! Where has he been all this time? What’s happened to him? Get ready for a Rocket Raccoon you’ve never seen before!”

Written by: Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly

Art by: Kev Walker, Matt Hollingsworth

Cover by: Marco Checchetto

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: July 19, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy #4 is due out on the shelf of your local comic store on July 19th.