Gunpowder Milkshake Star Teases Possibility of Expanding the Franchise

Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake only just debuted on the streaming service earlier this week, so it's too early to tell what the fan feedback of the action film will be, but anyone who has seen it knows that it crafts a compelling mythos that has a number of avenues to potentially explore in the future, with star Carla Gugino confirming that this film is just the "tip of the iceberg" in regards to storytelling potential, while noting that such adventures are dependant upon audience reception. As opposed to theatrically released movies, whose box office can serve as a major indicator in regards to how strongly audiences connect with a narrative, it'll likely take a few weeks of viewership analytics and social media response to judge whether we'll get a follow-up film.

"There's been lots of ... People have certainly talked about, is there a prequel, is there a sequel, is there a librarian's offshoot? Is there this or that?" Gugino confirmed with ComicBook.com. "So the nice thing is, I don't know, I think it will be determined very much by how it's received, but, for sure, it is the tip of the iceberg in terms of exploring these characters and there's so many places to go with it. And we all love each other so it would be really fun to do some variation and get to keep going with these characters."

Gugino isn't the only one involved in the project who knows there's a lot of potential in the mythology, with director and co-writer Navot Papushado also admitting that he already has ideas he knows he could explore in a future project.

"My entire focus is on making sure people see it and love it and are passionate about it," Papushado confirmed to ComicBook.com. "Even when you write something that's such an incredible scene but there's no room for it, instead of forcing it, you're like, 'Okay, let's put it in the back pocket.' Then when you start working on [a follow-up], you have so many ideas. Even when you decide there's no room for it here, you're like, 'Okay, let's keep it aside.' Actually, if people are going to like it as much as I hope they will, there are screens and theaters and wherever they can see it, I think there's enough ideas already to put things in motion."

He continued, "I would love nothing more than just to go back and work with this cast and this crew. The legendary crew we had on this from Michael Seresin, the DP, the guy who shot Midnight Express, all of Alan Parker's movies, Louise Frogley, the amazing costume designer for all of George Clooney's movies and Marvel movies and Tony Scott movies. We have such great ... And then David Scheunemann, the production designer. So yes, if I have an opportunity to work with all these amazing people again, it was such a pleasant experience. Hell yeah."

In the film, Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl -- Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.

