Hailee Steinfeld’s 5 Best Movies and TV Shows

Throughout her distinguished 18-year career, Hailee Steinfeld has appeared in major franchises, high-profile blockbusters, and exceptional TV series. The actor-singer first dabbled in TV shows like Back to You and Sons of Tuscon before making her film debut in 2010’s True Grit. Steinfeld’s subsequent noteworthy movies include 2013’s Ender’s Game, 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2, and 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3. As many acting careers do, Steinfeld’s trajectory led her to the realm of superheroes when she voiced Gwen Stacy in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and starred as Kate Bishop in the 2021 MCU series Hawkeye. An Oscar nominee, Steinfeld has already built an impressive resume with numerous memorable roles and projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following five movies and TV shows are Steinfeld’s best titles to date.

Sinners

Sinners is Steinfeld’s newest movie, and she is exquisite in her role. Against the backdrop of 1930s Mississippi, twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown after working for Al Capone in Chicago in the years following World War I. The two transform an old sawmill into a juke joint, but a terrifying supernatural threat emerges amid all of the music and joy. Steinfeld portrays Mary, Stack’s ex-girlfriend, who shows up unexpectedly and spends the horrifying night with the brothers and other townspeople.

Putting on an authentic-sounding Southern accent, Steinfeld expertly exudes Mary’s charisma while communicating her genuine care for Stack. Sinners is a truly exhilarating viewing experience, as director Ryan Coogler wonderfully blends horror, action, romance, and thought-provoking symbolism into a compelling story. Boasting top-notch cinematography and riveting action set pieces, Sinners demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Dickinson

Dickinson remains one of Apple TV+’s most underrated shows, and Steinfeld delivers one of her best acting performances as the main character. The series loosely bases its story on the life of legendary poet Emily Dickinson, depicting her professional and personal lives with a contemporary spin. Draped in comedic elements, Dickinson delves into the mind of its subject in an entertaining yet sincere manner.

Strongly focusing on societal expectations and discrimination of women through Dickinson’s experiences, the show also explores the poet’s sexuality and relationship with longtime muse Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt). Steinfeld brings the proper emotion and humor to her interpretation of Dickinson alongside an excellent supporting cast. The Apple TV+ series is near-perfect across its three seasons. Those seeking Steinfeld at the top of her game need to watch Dickinson.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The 2023 sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is even better than its predecessor. Across the Spider-Verse sees the return of Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) as Earth-65’s web-slinging hero. Miles once again teams up with Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman in an adventure across the multiverse, where they encounter a new band of spider-people as a new threat emerges.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse tells its story with gorgeous animation and great voice performances. Steinfeld produces a powerful reprisal of Gwen that offers a deep window into the character’s personal challenges. Overall, Across the Spider-Verse brings tons of action and thrills in the trilogy’s second installment. Beyond its entertainment value, the film examines what it means to be a hero and thoroughly details its main characters’ self-discovery journeys. An unforgettable addition to Marvel’s extensive library of movies, Across the Spider-Verse is a must-see for fans of Steinfeld and superhero media.

Arcane

Netflix’s Arcane series tells a captivating story in the League of Legends universe. Across two seasons, the show chronicles the journeys of sisters Vi (Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), who engage in the conflict between the wealthy city of Piltover and the marginalized sector known as Zaun. In the role of Vi, Steinfeld delivers another fantastically layered voice performance, and Arcane‘s detailed visuals elevate its engaging narrative.

Audiences familiar with League of Legends will enjoy Arcane‘s rendition of the games’ world, and new viewers will become mesmerized by the show’s complex characters and gripping action. Arcane is first-rate TV from start to finish, and it features one of Steinfeld’s best lead roles.

True Grit

Steinfeld’s outstanding performance in True Grit earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen and based on the Charlie Portis novel of the same name, True Grit centers on Mattie Ross, a 14-year-old girl who enlists deputy U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) to pursue the man who murdered her father.

In one of her first acting roles, Steinfeld portrays Mattie with great force and aplomb, flawlessly fitting in with True Grit’s setting in the American South. A solid crime drama, the film includes plenty of surprising twists that will keep viewers glued to the screen. Additionally, the dynamic between Steinfeld’s determined farm girl and Bridges’s brazen marshal makes for an entertaining story. When watching True Grit, it’s easy to see how Steinfeld became the star she is today.

Sinners is now playing in theaters. The rest of these titles can be rented, purchased, or streamed across various platforms.