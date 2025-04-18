Every Ryan Coogler Movie Ranked (Including Sinners)

Since bursting onto the scene less than 15 years ago, Ryan Coogler has consistently delivered films that resonate deeply, blending compelling character work with sharp social commentary and, often, breathtaking spectacle. His frequent collaborations with Michael B. Jordan have yielded some genuinely iconic performances, and Coogler himself has shown an incredible range, moving seamlessly from intimate indie drama to franchise revitalization to record-shattering blockbuster phenomena. He tackles themes of identity, legacy, community, and systemic injustice with a confidence and nuance that few filmmakers can match. As a result, his filmography, though relatively small compared to some veterans, is already packed with impactful, must-see movies. Now, with the addition of the instantly acclaimed Sinners, his body of work feels even more essential.

Picking a definitive order for Ryan Coogler’s filmography feels almost impossible, given the consistent quality across the board. Each movie brings something unique, showcasing different facets of his directorial talent and thematic interests. While every fan will have their personal favorite, this list represents our take on how Coogler’s films stack up against each other.

5) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Following up on a cultural touchstone like Black Panther would be a monumental task under any circumstances. Doing so after the tragic loss of its lead star, Chadwick Boseman, seemed downright impossible. Yet, Ryan Coogler and his team tackled the challenge head-on with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If Wakanda Forever works, it’s because the film doesn’t shy away from the immense grief surrounding T’Challa’s absence, placing it front and center by exploring the profound impact on his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), his mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and the nation of Wakanda itself.

Furthermore, the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the underwater kingdom of Talokan provides a fascinating antagonist mirroring Wakanda’s own history but shaped by colonization, adding layers of global politics and intervention to the MCU. While Wakanda Forever sometimes buckles under its own weight — the run time is hefty, and some CGI feels less polished — its emotional core remains incredibly strong. As a result, Coogler navigates an extraordinarily difficult situation with sensitivity and grace, proving his ability to handle profound themes within the massive scale of the MCU.

4) Fruitvale Station

Image courtesy of The Weinstein Company

This is where it all began. Ryan Coogler’s feature debut, Fruitvale Station, remains one of the most powerful and assured first films in recent memory. Based on the true story of Oscar Grant III, portrayed with heartbreaking humanity by Michael B. Jordan, the film chronicles the final 24 hours of Grant’s life before he was killed by a BART police officer in Oakland on New Year’s Day 2009.

Fruitvale Station‘s brilliance lies in its intimate focus. In the movie, Coogler refuses to reduce Grant to a symbol, instead showing us the man: a loving father trying to be better for his daughter, a devoted son, a partner wrestling with his past and future, a flawed but deeply human individual navigating everyday life. Fruitvale Station is an unflinching indictment of systemic racism and police brutality, themes Coogler would continue to explore, but its primary power comes from its deep empathy. The direction is raw and immediate, capturing moments of joy, frustration, and tenderness before the devastating climax.

3) Black Panther

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Black Panther shattered box office records and became a cultural landmark, offering groundbreaking representation and a stunning Afrofuturist vision that captivated the world. With his first MCU adventure, Coogler crafted a film with mythic weight and political depth without foregoing the action-filled thrills Marvel fans are used to. The story follows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returning to Wakanda to claim the throne, only to be challenged by Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), whose arrival forces Wakanda to confront its history of isolationism and its potential role on the world stage.

Killmonger instantly became one of the MCU’s most compelling antagonists, a villain whose motivations were tragically understandable. In Black Panther, Coogler masterfully balanced thrilling action sequences and breathtaking world-building with complex discussions about identity, heritage, tradition versus progress, and the responsibilities that come with power. The movie proved that blockbusters could be deeply resonant and culturally significant, cementing Coogler’s status as a director capable of delivering spectacle with profound substance.

2) Creed

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

How do you follow up a beloved, decades-spanning franchise like Rocky? Ryan Coogler answered that question with Creed, a film that honors its legacy while forging its own path. In Creed, Michael B. Jordan delivers a star-making performance as Adonis Johnson, the illegitimate son of Apollo Creed, who travels to Philadelphia seeking out his late father’s rival-turned-friend, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), to train him. What follows is a profoundly moving story about legacy, identity, and finding your way while wrestling with the shadow of the past.

Coogler’s direction in Creed is superb, capturing the grit of Philly, the intensity of the fights (including a stunning single-take sequence), and the quiet moments of connection between Adonis and Rocky. Stallone gives arguably his best performance since the original Rocky, earning an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the aging, lonely icon finding a new purpose. Creed breathed new life into the franchise, proving Coogler’s exceptional talent for character-driven drama and exhilarating action.

1) Sinners

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

With Sinners, Coogler uses a deceptively simple concept to deliver a masterpiece. Set in 1936, the film features Michael B. Jordan as Smoke and Stack, twins returning to their Mississippi home after seven years away, fighting as soldiers in World War I and working as gangsters in Chicago. With the money they hauled through their criminal endeavors, Smoke and Stack open a blues club where Black people can gather to drink, dance, and gamble. The movie unfolds on the day Smoke and Stack put everything together for their club and the following wild opening evening. Unfortunately, the happy noises from the club attract a pack of white vampires who want to make the party their own.

Putting music at the center of its story, Sinners takes an unnerving look at racism and the power of art to reaffirm identities. Meanwhile, the movie tells a thrilling horror story where people must band together to survive the unthinkable. It’s the perfect blend of mass cinema, period pieces, and character study, boasting some of the best sound editing ever. Whatever Coogler does next, it will be hard to go beyond the high bar Sinners has set for the filmmaker.

