7 Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books To Read If You Liked Arcane

Arcane was more than a TV show—it was a phenomenon. It swept viewers up and pulled new fans into the League of Legends community. It was easily one of the best-animated series Netflix has released in years, and that’s saying something. It’s been months since the second season concluded, and we’re not doing okay. There’s no show quite like Arcane out there, and nothing to help fill that void – except books. While no such novel will be an exact match for the world of Arcane, many stories come close enough to scratch that itch, and suffering fans need that right now.

When looking for a new fantastical world ready to whisk one away, the best refuge is the fantasy section in a bookstore or library. Fantasy authors have a way of creating vast worlds with magic, politics, intrigue, and everything else an Arcane fan could ever ask for. These fantasy books can run the gamut, either delivering on the more steampunk aesthetic of the beloved series or dancing with complex characters. Regardless of the specific style, readers can be sure these books will live up to their promise.

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Here’s the ten-word pitch: lesbian necromancers in space (with a side of teenage angst). To get a bit more in-depth, Gideon the Ninth is the first novel in The Locked Tomb series. It follows Gideon of the Ninth House, a dying house on a dried-up planet in the middle of nowhere. She always dreamed of getting off the planet, but as every story will tell you, be careful what you wish for. The Emperor, the Lord Undying, has summoned her and the Reverend Daughter of the Ninth House. Together, they will have to overcome insurmountable odds and strange obstacles, not to mention their hatred of each other.

Gideon the Ninth is perfect for a complex read worthy of multiple read-throughs. It’s part sci-fi fantasy, part theological storytelling, and part meme-factory. For Arcane fans, this series offers tragic romance, high stakes, and dramatic clashes.

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

Two rival agents—Red vs. Blue. The story should be predictable, with continued confrontations eventually resulting in death. However, This Is How You Lose the Time War is anything but predictable. Something changed, and thus, they changed. Connected by letters, a magical dance begins, bringing the opposing sides closer and building tension. The agents know the price for the game they’re playing: death. Yet they can’t stop.

This Is How You Lose the Time War is a tense and atmospheric read. Much like Arcane, it’s fast-paced with hidden depths. The wordplay sometimes feels almost lyrical, while the ultra-high technology gives the world an almost fantasy-like feeling.

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao

Iron Widow is the first novel in a series by the same name and one of the most dramatic action novels of its year. It combines the action of mecha stories with complex politics and commentary. The country of Huaxia depends on its mechas, called Chrysalises, to protect the Great Wall. However, each Chrysalis requires two pilots, male and female. What they don’t talk about as much is the number of women (girls, really) who die from the strain that comes with piloting. Zetian just signed up to become a pilot, but she has no intention of dying like those who came before her. No, she’s there to kill the man responsible for her sister’s death.

Iron Widow is a politically dense novel with layers. It broaches many complex subjects, including historical elements, patriarchy, revenge, and the price of power. Arcane fans will feel at home with Zetian’s motivation and determination. Originally pitched as Pacific Rim meets Handmaid’s Tale, it’s easy to see why this book got so much ink.

Foundryside by Robert Jackson Bennett

Foundryside is the first novel in The Founders Trilogy, a high fantasy adventure with incredible stakes and world-building. Sometimes, one must hire a thief to obtain their heart’s greatest desire. Enter Sancia Grado. She’s a talented thief, and she knows her worth. Unfortunately, her latest assignment opens a can of worms she can’t shut, as she was tasked with stealing an artifact with unbelievable power. It’s the type of power nobody should have, and yet people are willing to kill Sancia for it. To stay alive and protect the world from worse consequences, Sancia must forge a new path and become something other than a thief.

Foundryside presents a world that will feel somewhat familiar to fans of Arcane. The city of Tevanne separates the wealthy merchant families from the impoverished by forcing them into The Commons. Also available are dangerous powers, innovative magic, and heist elements.

Leviathan by Scott Westerfeld & Keith Thompson

Leviathan is the first novel in a series of the same name, diving into an alternate history of the world at the dawn of World War I. The world is being fractured as two great powers, The Clankers, and the Darwinists, begin to battle it out. Then there’s Prince Aleksander, who should be the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, but instead, he’s running for his life. He’s about to join up with an unlikely ally, Deryn Sharp. She’s hiding in the British Air Service as an airman, but she risks exposure every day. Together, these two will find a way to stop the war and save the world.

Leviathan is the perfect book for those looking for a more steampunk aesthetic. The alternative history element is unlike anything seen in Arcane, but the use of unique technologies is fun and bold. Plus, there are allies from different sides of the war trope for fans of Vi and Catlyn’s relationship.

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Six of Crows is the first in a new series by the same name, but it is set in the larger world created by Shadow and Bone. A unique group of individuals resides in a fantastical city known as Ketterdam. Enter Kaz Brekker, Inej Ghafa (Wraith), Nina Zenik, Matthias Helvar, Jesper Fahey, and Wylan Van Eck. They’re a flawed crew – but determined. They’ve been hired to do a job. Completing the job could give all six players what they’ve always wanted in life. However, the risks are unbelievably high. Fortunately, this group of outcasts is just crazy enough to give it a go.

Six of Crows boasts a daring heist with high stakes. Arcane fans will love the ragtag group of characters, who are flawed, human, and highly relatable. Each character has their own backstory and motivation, and several romantic subplots draw readers in. As a bonus, this chaotic crew is part of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone series.

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta

Gearbreakers is the first novel in a series of the same name, following two girls on opposite sides of a war. Eris is a Gearbreaker, a rebel who fights by taking down giant mech weapons called Windups. Meanwhile, Sona is a Windup pilot; it’s easy to see how these two never should have been anything but enemies. However, Sona has a dangerous secret, as she’s actually working against the Windups and what they represent. An unlikely series of events will bring these two together, starting a chain of events that will forever change their lives – and the tides of the war. Together, they will face insurmountable odds to stop the tyrannical rule of Godolia from spreading and taking over the world.

Gearbreakers offers readers a steampunk fantasy, complete with an enemies-to-lovers romance. The steampunk world, high-stakes politics, and romance will provide plenty of entertainment for Arcane fans.

Arcane seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix. Shadow and Bone is also available to stream on Netflix. Gideon the Ninth, This Is How You Lose the Time War, Iron Widow, Foundryside, Leviathan, Six of Crows, and Gearbreakers are available wherever books are sold.