Sinners: Every Comic Book Movie & TV Role the Cast Has Played

The cast of Ryan Coogler’s new movie Sinners has appeared in a number of comic book movies and TV shows. Starring Michael B. Jordan as a pair of twin brothers, Sinners follows Smoke and Stack, who encounter an unspeakable evil in their American Southern hometown in the 1930s. The supernatural vampire horror also features Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Miles Caton, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo in its cast. As of now, Sinners holds a near-perfect 99% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, making it Coogler’s highest-rated film. Coogler himself has dabbled in the realm of comic book movies, having directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe titles Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Jordan and several other members of the Sinners cast have taken on roles in major superhero franchises and other comic book projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following Sinners stars have appeared in comic book movies, and their roles have garnered plenty of attention in the world of superheroes and other graphic novels.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan first portrayed a comic book character in the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot. The actor took on the role of Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch, the fire-wielding, heat-resistant member of the iconic Marvel team. Although very few people enjoyed 2015’s Fantastic Four, Jordan’s rendition of Storm garnered critical praise, as the performer stood out thanks to the magnetic presence and emotional depth he lent to the character. This wasn’t one of Jordan’s most memorable performances, but it was far from a failure on the actor’s part.

Today, Jordan’s most acclaimed comic book role remains Erik Killmonger in the MCU. The estranged Wakandan and former Navy SEAL served as the primary antagonist in 2018’s Black Panther. A fearsome, yet sympathetic, villain, Killmonger was an excellent adversary for Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa, and Jordan delivered the proper gravitas for the character. Jordan also voiced Killmonger in two episodes of Marvel’s What If…? Season 1. Although Killmonger died at the end of Black Panther, Jordan returned in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to portray him visiting Shuri in the Ancestral Plane. Even in a cameo appearance, Jordan shined once again as Killmonger, who still ranks among the MCU’s best villains.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld’s acting career has seen her play a pair of intriguing superheroes. In 2018, the actor-musician made her comic book project debut as the voice of Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Steinfeld returned as the hero in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Steinfeld showed off her versatility in the role of Stacy, which she will reprise in 2027’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

In live-action, Steinfeld portrayed Kate Bishop in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye, starring alongside Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton aka Hawkeye. What If…? Season 3 also features a voice performance from Steinfeld as Bishop. Expected to play a major part in the MCU’s future, Bishop’s cameo in The Marvels post-credits scene suggests her role in assembling the Champions, known as the Young Avengers in the comics. Steinfeld’s Bishop is a superb addition to the MCU’s superhero lineup, and the performer delivers just the right amount of humor and seriousness to her character.

Jayme Lawson

Before her role in Sinners, Jayme Lawson appeared in another high-profile blockbuster. In 2022’s The Batman, she portrayed mayoral candidate and later mayor-elect Bella Reál. Although her part was small, Lawson was an impressive addition to the all-star cast, which featured Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Politicians can easily be overdone, but Lawson’s Reál was earnest, hopeful, and inspiring as the future leader of a dismal Gotham City facing mountains of tragedy. Lawson returned as Reál in The Batman spinoff series The Penguin in 2024. It’s not yet known if the actress will again play Gotham’s mayor in the upcoming sequel The Batman Part II, but it’s hard to imagine that she won’t figure in the story somehow.

Omar Benson Miller

Sinners actor Omar Benson Miller has not portrayed a comic book character in live action, however, his voice work in numerous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles projects has earned him a good deal of recognition in the realm of graphic novel adaptations. In 2018, Miller made his debut as the voice of Raphael in the TV series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which saw him play the iconic character in 57 episodes over the show’s two seasons. Miller returned to voice Raphael in 2022’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. Fans of TMNT love Miller’s interpretation of Raphael. The actor succeeds in capturing Raphael’s charisma and sarcasm.

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku boasts the unique feat of owning roles in both Marvel and DC projects. She first portrayed Kahina Ziri in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, though never appeared in the DC Extended Universe again due to her character’s death. Years later, Mosaku made the transition to the MCU, portraying the prominent Time Variance Authority figure B-15 aka Verity Willis in Loki Seasons 1 and 2. Mosaku reprised her role and made her MCU film debut in 2024’s Deadpool and Wolverine. Despite featuring in a small part relative to the multitude of prominent MCU heroes, Mosaku delivered a splendid performance as B-15 as Loki, skillfully portraying the character’s rise from a TVA hunter to a determined truth-seeker. Among the standout castings of the MCU’s post-Avengers: Endgame era, Mosaku should land roles in other future comic book projects and elsewhere.

Delroy Lindo

Unlike the aforementioned Sinners cast members, Delroy Lindo has not actually made it on screen in a comic book project. Instead, he has lined up a pair of roles that never came to fruition, at least up until now. In 2016, Lindo was cast as Dominic Fortune in Marvel’s Most Wanted, a spinoff of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series. Sadly, the show’s pilot never aired, and ABC opted to move on to other Marvel properties. Lindo had another chance to take on a comic book-inspired role, however, this one also fell through. The MCU’s upcoming Blade movie, starring Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter, initially featured Lindo in its cast. The actor left the project in early 2024 amid director changes and stalled production. There are still no concrete updates on the Blade reboot, as the film remains on an indefinite hold. Lindo has certainly experienced some bad luck when it comes to superhero properties, and hopefully, he can one day portray a comic book character on screen.

Sinners opens in theaters on Friday, April 18th.