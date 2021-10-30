Halloween 2021: Three of Netflix’s New Original Horror Movies Trend in Top 10

Netflix has three new original screams to stream for Halloween 2021, including a chart-topping supernatural slasher and a hypnotic thriller. The streaming home to Squid Game and the horror hit Midnight Mass, as well as Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead prequel movie Army of Thieves, Netflix has a trio of treats for subscribers: new movies Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2, Night Teeth, and Hypnotic. They join You Season 3, R.L. Stine’s Fear Street trilogy, and a seasonal new season of Movies That Made Us as Netflix’s original offerings for Halloween.

Slasher Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight 2, vampire movie Night Teeth, and thriller Hypnotic ranked eighth, third, and first on the Netflix Top Ten, according to data provided by FlixPatrol. Watch trailers and read official descriptions for all three movies below.

Netflix recently scared up its Halloween Hub for easy streaming, sorting movies and television series into categories of Netflix Originals and other favorites. “TV Horror” collects full seasons of Stranger Things, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Supernatural, and The Walking Dead; subscribers can also find “Modern Horror Classics” like fright-filled horror hits The Conjuring, Sinister, and The Strangers.

Hypnotic

Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn turns to a mysterious hypnotherapist for help, only to find herself caught in a deadly mind game.

Night Teeth

A young driver picks up two mysterious women for a night of party hopping. But when his passengers reveal their true nature, he must fight to stay alive.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight II

When something horrible happens to the only survivor of a bloody massacre, an insecure rookie cop must overcome his fears to stop further carnage.