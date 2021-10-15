One of Netflix’s Biggest Hits Is Back for Season 3

One of Netflix’s most chilling and entertaining original series is finally back with new episodes. Early Friday morning, Netflix released the entire third season of You, bringing the next chapter of Joe Goldberg to the screen. Like the previous two seasons, You Season 3 consists of 10 total episodes, giving fans 10 entire hours of new story to watch this weekend. You has been a hit for Netflix since it was brought to the streamer from Lifetime, and that trend should continue with Season 3.

In this new season, Joe and Love are not only adjusting to married life, but they also have a new baby boy to take care of together. The couple has moved out to Northern California, and their life in the suburbs presents a brand new set of challenges that Joe may not have been used to dealing with in the city.

Badgley stars in You Season 3 alongside Victoria Pedretti, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea, and Christopher Sean. The series is based on the best-selling books by Caroline Kepnes. Sera Gamble serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morganstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley.

Here’s the official synopsis for You Season 3:

“In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

Fans of You won’t need to watch the newly released third season and wonder whether or not the story will end when the 10 episodes are through. Netflix renewed the series for Season 4 ahead of Friday’s Season 3 premiere, so Joe and Love are already guaranteed more time on your screens.

Are you excited to finally check out You Season 3? Let us know in the comments!