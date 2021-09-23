Netflix Launches a Halloween Hub for Horror Movies and Series to Stream

Anyone who spends enough time browsing Netflix can tell you that the interface offered can often be confusing, having to switch between various genres and categories in hopes of finding something exciting, but when it comes to finding programming that will get you in the mood for Halloween, the platform has launched an all-new hub to help you out. Rather than merely offering subscribers a “horror” category, Netflix has launched a Halloween hub that features a variety of movies and TV shows that will be sure to put you in the spooky spirit, whether you’re looking for “High-Brow Horror” or “Family Halloween Treats.”

This weekend will see Netflix help kick off the Halloween season, as The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan’s new series Midnight Mass hits the service on September 24th. Both The Haunting of Hill House and the follow-up season The Haunting of Bly Manor debuted in the weeks leading up to Halloween, making the debut of a Flanagan series somewhat of a tradition for the streaming service. While Midnight Mass isn’t connected to The Haunting franchise, it will be delivering audiences its own brand of terror.

Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

While it might be too early to definitively confirm, Flanagan could be returning with another new horror story for next Halloween. The filmmaker also developed an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club, which will likely debut in 2022, though fans might not have to wait until fall.

“I began brainstorming an adaptation of The Midnight Club as a teenager, so this is a dream come true. It’s an honor to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike,” Flanagan previously shared about the series. “Oh, and for you fellow Pike fans out there… the article is correct, we will be incorporating a lot of his books into the series. So whatever your favorite Pike book is, there’s a chance it’ll be part of the show.”

You can head to Netflix's Halloween hub to check out the movies and TV shows it has to offer.

