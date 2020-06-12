Halloween Kills Star Teases Sequel Is Action-Packed

✖

Over the course of the Halloween franchise, the murderous Michael Myers has often embraced his stealth and strength to vanquish his victims, but star Judy Greer teases that the upcoming Halloween Kills could be taking another approach the narrative, noting that the film is "action-packed." Throughout the series, the villain has employed all manner of weapons to kill his targets, though many of the sequels began feeling repetitive to fans, which led to the 2018 film ignoring the events of all other sequels, so Greer's comments would seem to imply that the violence on display is far less covert than what was seen in the rest of the franchise and that Myers doesn't care about being discovered by the authorities.

“I was always out of breath,” Greer shared with Entertainment Tonight. “In that first movie, we were saying hi to our old audience and then introducing ourselves to our new audience, like the generation that maybe didn’t know the original. And in this movie, we’re jumping in, if you catch my drift.”

In the previous film, Greer largely avoided conflicts with Myers right up until the finale, so in addition to noting that the film was "action-packed," she also revealed that she gets much more hands-on in brutal scenarios and that she spent multiple days having to put on a blood-soaked costume.

While one of her earliest films was the darkly comic Jawbreaker, the Halloween franchise is one of the actress' only embraces of full-blown horror. Despite being known for her comedic efforts, she has a newfound appreciation for horror films.

“I’ve learned just how ficking fun it is to make them,” the actress admitted. “The minute you scream cut in a horror movie, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, that was so cool.’ We’re all just trying to make it as scary and suspenseful as we can. It’s just really fun.”

She added, “I’m excited about doing more. I hope I get to do more horror movies.”

Greer isn't the only one who has teased the intense nature of the new film, as co-writer Scott Teems echoed that sentiment earlier this year.

"I really can't say anything about it, but I am really excited about it," Teems shared with Movie Web. "I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I'm a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It's like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one."

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

