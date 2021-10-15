Jamie Lee Curtis Says Halloween Kills Is About Mob Violence

✖

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that a major part of Halloween Kills will be the idea of mob violence and what it signifies. In a new interview, Curtis was teasing some of the details of Danny McBride and David Gordon Green's Halloween (2018), and the "Scream Queen" icon couldn't help but point out the eerie timing of it all. Halloween Kills (watch the new teaser HERE) would now be in theaters if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to what Curtis describes, the film would've been a frightening reflection of the mob violence that plagued American cities over the summer - and why that violence erupted in the first place.

Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show featured Jamie Lee Curtis for its Halloween-themed episode and asked the actress how - given everything with COVID - production is going on both Halloween Kills and the threequel film, Halloween Ends. That's when Curtis explained how production on Kills and real-world events seemed to dove-tail together:

"[Halloween] 2018 was about Laurie's trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but you know, there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978," Curtis explains. "...Halloween Kills movie is about a mob. So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is. The movie is about a mob. And so it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community."

Curtis then indirectly references what occurred in the summer of 2020 with the murder of George Floyd, continued unrest over the killing of Breonna Taylor, and the chaotic mix of organized peaceful protests under the BLM banner colliding with rioting and bad actors purposefully stoking tensions through violence and property damage. What was supposed to be a global referendum on policing and civil rights quickly denigrated into a fury of different groups and ideologies colliding, in some of the ugliest of ways?

According to Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills saw it all coming:

"We're seeing it in action and Halloween Kills weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then of course, so when you see it, it's a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it's really, really, really intense... because the trauma isn't just Laurie's.... And again, I want to remind everybody, it was pre Black Lives Matter movement, and yet the same activity takes over in Halloween Kills."

If the echoes of actual social issues weren't enough of a draw, maybe Curtis' overall assessment of Halloween Kills will: "It's a masterpiece."

Halloween Kills will now hit theaters on October 15, 2021. Hopefully, it'll feel like a retrospective on society by then, rather than a current mirroring.