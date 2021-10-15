Halloween Kills: The Boogeyman Burns in Fiery First Poster

✖

The Shape burns, but you can't kill the boogeyman in the fiery first poster for Halloween Kills. Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney, original Halloween actor Nick Castle) rises from the ashes in the first trailer and poster for the sequel to 2018's Halloween, where the masked madman continues his killing spree after escaping the red-hot trap set by his would-be victim Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). In Halloween Kills, Myers is back to finish what he started unless the Strode women — Laurie's daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) — can kill him first.

In the sequel from 2018's Halloween writer-director David Gordon Green and co-writers Danny McBride & Scott Teems (replacing Jeff Fradley), the terrorized Haddonfield sets a mob against an on-the-loose Michael Myers. Back for another haunting Halloween are the grownup Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards, reprising her role from the 1978 original) and Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), survivors of the Babysitter Murders who are now out for blood.

(Photo: Universal Pictures / Blumhouse)

"The next one involves when you take that [Halloween 2018] was about Laurie's trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978," Curtis previously told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. "And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse [Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers], all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob."

"So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is," Curtis added of Halloween Kills. "The movie is about a mob."

From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems & Danny McBride & David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann.

Halloween Kills opens only in theaters on October 15. A sequel, Halloween Ends, is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022.