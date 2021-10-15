Halloween Kills Full Trailer Lands Online

✖

With just a few months to go until Halloween, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are getting into the spirit with the first official trailer for Halloween Kills, the upcoming sequel to 2018's Halloween. The new film picks up after David Gordon Green's 40-years-later sequel, which only acknowledged the events of John Carpenter's 1978 horror film and ignored all the other sequels in the series. Franchise star Jamie Lee Curties returns once again to lead the cast, starring as Laurie Strode once again. Other co-stars from the original film will also return including Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion, and Charles Cyphers as Haddonfield sheriff Leigh Brackett.

"The next one involves when you take that [the 2018 Halloween] was about Laurie's trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978," Curtis previously of the film to SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. "And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob."

She continued, "So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is. The movie is about a mob."

“It’s the quintessential slasher film,” Carpenter previously shared with the Fantasia Film Festival. “It is so intense … oh, my God … it even stuns me how incredible it is. [Director] David [Gordon Green] just did a great job. Can’t wait to have you see it.”

Though Green returns to direct the film, Carpenter serves as an executive producer and develop the score once again.

Other stars set to appear in the film include Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, playing the grown-up version of the kid Curtis' Laurie was babysitting in the original Halloween, and Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, one of the young bullies from the first movie. Judy Greer returns as Karen Nelson, Laurie's daughter, with Andi Matichak reprising her part as Allyson, Laurie's grandmother.

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th with another film, Halloween Ends, a new finale for the series, scheduled to hit theaters on October 14, 2022.