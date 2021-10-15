Halloween Kills Teaser Recreates Famous Moment From Original Movie

One of the first glimpses audiences ever got at Michael Myers in the original Halloween took place shortly after the opening credits, as he scrambled on top of a car after escaping a mental institution and then broke the passenger-side window with his hand to steal the car, with the new teaser for Halloween Kills recreating this exact moment. This scene in the upcoming sequel is so faithful to the events of the original, in fact, that we even see actress Nancy Stephens reprising her role from the 1978 film to once again play Nurse Marion Chambers, as we see her startled by Michael's damaging blow. Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

In the 40-year history of the franchise, various sequels have contradicted the events of installments that came earlier, resulting in a messy and confusing timeline compared to similar slasher series. In hopes of condensing key components of the mythology, 2018's Halloween ignored all sequels that came before it and served as a follow-up to the debut film. With Halloween Kills, director David Gordon Green has enlisted a number of ancillary characters for the adventure to emphasize the connections to the 1978 film, which includes not just Marion's return, but also Chief Brackett, Lindsey Wallace, and Tommy Doyle from that film. Brackett and Wallace are even played once again by original stars Charles Cyphers and Kyle Richards.

In 2018's Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis played Laurie Strode for a fifth time, while original director and co-writer John Carpenter served as the producer and composer. That film also saw Nick Castle, who performed a majority of Michael Myers' masked work, have a brief cameo as the killer. Curtis, Carpenter, and Castle all return for the new film, as do Judy Greer and Andi Matichak, who debuted in the franchise with the 2018 film.

Sadly, not all of the franchise's seminal figures can be found in the recent films, as Donald Pleasence, who played Dr. Loomis in five films, passed away after filming Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, yet before the film's actual release. Danielle Harris, who debuted in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and starred in three other installments, claims that she hasn't been asked to take part in the current continuity, but that, if an interesting opportunity to return arose, she'd be happy to participate.

