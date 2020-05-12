Halloween: Watch Party With Jamie Lee Curtis, John Carpenter, and More Happening on Twitter This Saturday

✖

Now that we're more than halfway to Halloween and the world is quarantining themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Pictures revealed that this Saturday they will be hosting a live-tweeting event honoring 2018's Halloween, which will be joined by star Jamie Lee Curtis, franchise co-creator John Carpenter, director David Gordon Green, and more members of the cast. The event kicks off this Saturday, May 16th at 3:45 p.m. ET and will feature a 15-minute pre-show as well as a 15-minute post-screening Q&A with Curtis and Green. Fans can participate by using the hashtag #HalloweenAtHome.

Per press release, "No one does horror quite like Blumhouse and Michael Myers. Join the production company that specializes in horror as they watch the return of Halloween alongside the film’s director David Gordon Green, Jamie Lee Curtis and special guests including: John Carpenter, Jason Blum, Judy Greer, James Jude Courtney, and Nick Castle. Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago."

The schedule of events is as follows:

3:45 p.m ET - Pre-Watch Greeting

David Gordon Green and Jamie Lee Curtis will greet Twitter fans into the "Watch Party" by sharing anecdotes and commentary surrounding the production of Halloween with the movie hashtag #HalloweenAtHome.

4 p.m. ET - Real-Time Watch Along

Hit play on your physical or digital copy of Halloween on your device as Green, Curtis, Greer, Courtney, Castle, and Carpenter tweet along with the movie with hashtag #HalloweenAtHome.

5:45 p.m. – Post-Watch

Curtis & Green will stick around following the watch party for 15 minutes in order to discuss a selection of clips and scenes and create a live commentary session with fans, interacting with their answers in real time, with hashtag #HalloweenAtHome.

The Twitter handles of the participants are as follows:

Jamie Lee Curtis - @jamieleecurtis

Judy Greer - @missjudygreer

James Jude Courtney - @jamesjcourtney

Nick Castle - @ncastlez

John Carpenter - @TheHorrorMaster

This event is the first in a series of live-tweets Universal is hosting, which will also include Apollo 13 and The Breakfast Club.

The next chapter in the Halloween series, Halloween Kills, is currently set to land in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

