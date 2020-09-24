Original Halloween and Sequels Headed to More Theaters and Drive-Ins Throughout October

✖

Halloween fans were devastated to learn earlier this year that Halloween Kills, which was slated to hit theaters in October, had been delayed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but audiences will still get to see Michael Myers back on the big screens as select theaters around the country, as the original 1978 film will be hitting indoor theaters and drive-ins throughout October. At some theaters, the original film will be screened in triple feature events with fan-favorite sequels Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. You can head to CineLife Entertainment for the latest details on screenings.

“We are so excited to be bringing these films back, especially to drive-ins across the country where this iconic franchise launched,” Ryan Freimann, senior vice president of Trancas and Compass, shared in a statement about the screenings. “Now, with the fall season growing closer, the drive-in format is helping keep both Halloween spirit and the cinema experience alive in these unprecedented times.”

As movie theaters remained largely shuttered over the summer, Halloween was being featured in a number of drive-in theaters across the country, which also included select triple features with Halloween 4 and Halloween 5, with these events continuing throughout October being the perfect way to ring in the Halloween season. Most indoor theaters will limit their screenings to the original film, while outdoor theaters will be the ones offering triple features.

In the original film, the villain, Michael Myers, has spent the last 15 years locked away inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis. On October 30, 1978, Myers escapes and makes his way back home to Haddonfield, turning a night of tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode, the star-making role for Jamie Lee Curtis. In 1988, Producer Moustapha Akkad breathed new life into the franchise with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (which is often ranked as one of the top films in the series), followed by Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, both of which feature fan-favorite, Danielle Harris.

The digital print of Halloween is a restored and remastered digital print, created under the supervision of the world-renowned cinematographer, Dean Cundey.

