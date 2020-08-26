Halloween: Michael Myers Actor Reveals His Biggest Regret About the Original Film

✖

Back in the late '70s, actor Nick Castle performed a majority of the scenes in which Michael Myers appeared masked in the original Halloween, with many audiences thinking that he helped define the physicality of the famous villain, but when he looks back on the decisions he made for the character more than 40 years ago, he revealed that his biggest regret about the experience was agreeing to play the character in a scene in which it was raining cold water. Despite the discomfort of filming that one scene, the actor was still ultimately happy with the experience and the insight into filmmaking it gave him.

"I wish I would have let the stunt guy do the first scene where it's in the rain and I'm jumping up on the car so I didn't have to freeze to death," Castle shared with The Thing With Two Heads when asked about what he wished he had done differently on the original film. "That was horrible. The worst part on the show, for me, because it was like 40-something degrees that night and it was late and they put on the hoses and there's no warm water coming out of the hose. Those big-ass hoses. And when those drops came down on me, through the gown, it was like knives. And then, of course, [director] John [Carpenter] had to go, 'Take two.'"

What likely made the experience even more uncomfortable is the fact that the only reason he agreed to be involved in the process at all was so he could witness friend Carpenter direct such a project.

Castle detailed to ComicBook.com back in 2018, "My only reason for being on the set was to kind of demystify the directing experience for me, because John was a pal, they were shooting the majority of this near my house, really, and he said, 'Well, why don't you just be the guy walking around in the mask and you'll be here the whole time?'"

Even if he merely took the role to witness what goes into movie making, it's clear that he left his mark on the franchise, as he returned in 2018 for the sequel Halloween, appearing in a brief scene to deliver a signature head tilt that he made in the first film. Castle also has a cameo in the upcoming Halloween Kills, though audiences will have to wait until October 15, 2021 to see what his cameo is.

