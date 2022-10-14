Halloween Ends: IMAX Takes a Stab at Michael Myers in New Poster

Everyone's entitled to one (last) good scare when Halloween Ends. The epic conclusion to the Halloween saga that began with filmmaker John Carpenter's 1978 classic, the final battle between original "final girl" Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and masked killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) is 45 years in the making. The third Blumhouse Halloween film from director David Gordon Green, the sequel to 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills isn't just the end of Curtis as Laurie Strode: it might be the end of the seemingly unkillable Michael Myers. But on IMAX's newly released Halloween Ends poster, which you can see below, the Shape's last reign of terror is just beginning.

Halloween Ends is playing in theaters everywhere and streaming only on Peacock on October 14th. Tickets are now on sale to experience Halloween Ends in IMAX as a one-week event from Oct. 14th-Oct. 21st.

(Photo: IMAX / Universal Pictures)

The final chapter in the continuation of the 1978 original Halloween, Ends begins four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills. Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control — once and for all.

"It's twisted. It's going to take us places that you wouldn't expect," Courtney, the latest actor to don the mask of Michael Myers, said of Halloween Ends during a recent appearance at OKC Horror Con. "It's been kept so secret. I was one of the only ones that had an un-redacted script."

Ends goes to "some places that are really powerful," Courtney teased. "The work between Jamie and I, for both of us, is some of the most important and beautiful things we've ever done in our careers. And not just me, but Jamie as well."

He continued: "Everything we did as filmmakers, we did for the fans. Because if you don't honor your fans, then what are you doing? Why are you even there? ... I'm quite certain [the fans] will like it."

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, Kyle Richards, and James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers, Halloween Ends is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 14th.