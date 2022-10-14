Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Hints at a New Threat in Final Michael Myers Battle

With the exception of one sequel, the entire Halloween franchise has centered around the terror caused by the masked Michael Myers, but according to star Jamie Lee Curtis, the upcoming Halloween Ends might see another threat making their presence known in Haddonfield, Illinois. The cryptic tease came from a piece of behind-the-scenes footage, as shared by Bloody Disgusting, though the ambiguity surrounding her remarks, in conjunction with the film's official synopsis, could paint an entirely different picture. Whatever threats the film might hold, all of its secrets will be confirmed in a month, as Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.

"It's a movie about a final reckoning ... between Laurie and Michael," Curtis shared in the featurette. "There is a battle between them, and the irony is that the 2018 and 2021 movies were about a woman who was prepared for Michael. Every day of her life, since she was 17 years old. This is a movie where she's actually moved on. Because Laurie doesn't see Michael coming. And that's a very different result. So the fight with Michael is much more violent, unexpected, and it has to be like a street brawl."

She continued, "This movie, this other character comes in that she's concerned about, but she's not thinking about Michael. And then Michael comes back. And so the fight was an unexpected fight."

The point worth exploring is that Curtis claims Laurie is "concerned" with another character, which could mean it's a character who is a threat or it could be a character that she is merely invested in. As she continued talking about the film, she addressed the opening sequence.

"The opening of this movie is every parent's worst nightmare. This is a babysitter with a child on Halloween night, that goes terribly wrong. It's so crazy intense," Curtis detailed.

The new film is officially described, "Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

The big question is who killed the young child in the opening scenes of the film and why Corey has been blamed. If Laurie has moved on from Michael, she will likely wonder about what could have driven Corey to kill or who is really to blame for the murder. Regardless, if Laurie is investigating what really happened to the child, whatever reason causes Michael Myers' return, she seemingly won't see him coming.

Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!