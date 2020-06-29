Hamilton Star Anthony Ramos Is Stoked for Fans to See the Movie

✖

It didn't take long for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton to become a global phenomenon after its debut on Broadway. The show had reached legendary status in just a few short years, with folks around the world memorizing the soundtrack word-for-word, and many of its stars becoming household names. However, despite Hamilton's popularity, not very many people had the chance to see the original cast perform the show together on Broadway. That will change on Friday, July 3rd, as a filmed version of the original Hamilton production is released on Disney+ for everyone to enjoy. Fans in several markets will finally get their chance to peek inside the room where it happened.

As you'd imagine, theater-lovers and Hamilton fans everywhere are beyond excited to see Miranda and his fellow cast mates put on the iconic musical. As it turns out, the cast is just hyped to share their show with the world. ComicBook.com recently caught up with Anthony Ramos, who played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original production, and shared with us just how pumped he's been to finally see Hamilton out in the world.

"I can't even believe it. I'm so hyped for people to have this movie in their homes on July 3rd, the day before 4th of July, no less," said Ramos.

"I just saw the film. It was wild, it was just wild, just a crazy experience," the actor continued. "I was watching it, just like all of the talent of the cast. I think when you're in something — Sometimes when you're in it you can't really appreciate it the way you do when you get to step back and just look at it from afar and be like, 'Damn.' I had never seen the original cast. I got to watch all my friends and all the people, this group of people that we went through so much together for years, even before we got Off Broadway, doing the workshops and all types of stuff. To now, five, six years later watching a film that's going to be on Disney+."

Ramos went on to say that he got to watch the Hamilton movie alongside his partner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, which was special given that their relationship began on the set of the beloved musical. Cephas Jones played Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the original cast.

"I was watching it with my girl. It was crazy. We met in the show," he said. "Just seeing ourselves all that time ago and also seeing our cast members. It was just, we couldn't stop talking about how in awe of the talents we were. I had a few moments I was just sitting there like I can't believe I got to be on stage with those people."

