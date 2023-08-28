Harry Potter Star Admits She Was Disappointed With Her Ginny Role

While there was a lot that fans loved about the Harry Potter films, one inherent challenge is that elements from the novels would have to be reimagined or cut entirely to make for cohesive films, with star Bonnie Wright admitting that even she was disappointed with the parts of Ginny Weasley that were omitted from the films. After becoming a significant component of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Ginny was largely represented through her burgeoning romantic connection with Harry as opposed to being a compelling character in her own right. The actor admitted that the films had so many executives overlooking the productions that she was denied any opportunity to deviate from the scripts to showcase more of Ginny.

"I definitely feel there was anxiety towards performing and doing the best thing as my character built, for instance. Like, 'Oh, gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?' So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn't really have as much to show in the film," Wright shared with the Inside of You podcast, per Screen Rant. "Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn't get to come through because there weren't the scenes to do that. That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess."

She continued, "There was no room for much change in those scripts. There were a million executives going through them all. I think what I maybe took, which I don't take so much to heart now, is I felt that maybe my anxiety was about, 'Oh, I'm going to be seen as badly portraying this character,' rather than later realizing that I wasn't really given the opportunity to do that. So it wasn't really my fault, exactly. And when fans do share that disappointment and they do it in a way that are like, 'We know it wasn't you. We just wanted more of you.' And that's the same of every character. If only they could be five-hour-long movies."

Understandably, with the length of each Harry Potter novel, fans were given more time with Ginny to see how much more she had to offer than merely being a love interest for Harry, as she demonstrated just how powerful of a wizard she was in her own right, as well as the chemistry she had with a number of other characters from the Wizarding World.

With HBO previously claiming that a TV series adaptation of the books was on the way, with each season representing one book in the franchise, this would allow enough time for Ginny to be more fleshed out in that project. However, no substantial updates on the project have been revealed since that initial announcement, leaving fans to wonder when, or if, the project will move forward.

