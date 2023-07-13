Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Hopes HBO Series Includes Elements Movies Had to Cut

The story of Harry Potter is getting a new telling thanks to HBO, which announced earlier this year that they are developing a television series based on the book and while the story of Harry, Ron, Hermione and battles of good versus evil during their time at Hogwarts will generally be much the same as it was on page and on the big screen, Harry Potter film star Daniel Radcliffe says there is one thing he hopes the series will change: he hopes the television series will get to take on the things the movies had to cut.

Speaking with Variety about his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Radcliffe said he's excited for the series as a viewer and is hopeful the series will let fans get the "full version" of the story.

"I'm excited for it as a viewer. I'll be able to enjoy it with everyone else possible, with a slightly different perspective," Radcliffe said. "It's a nice thing that a whole new generation is going to get introduced to the stories in a new way. They'll see it as a TV series, so they'll probably have time to go into all the things. So, for the people that were angry about things that were cut from the film, hopefully, they will finally be able to see the full version they wanted."

Radcliffe Isn't Seeking a Cameo in the New Harry Potter Series

While Radcliffe will forever be Harry Potter for some fans and fans would likely love to see the actor make some sort of cameo appearance in the series, he recently told ComicBook.com he's not seeking out an appearance in the HBO series.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe confirmed with ComicBook.com. "So, I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

What Will the Harry Potter Series be About?

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max describes the series: "The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. Television, behind Game of Thrones, Westworld, and The Last of Us, is producing with Bronte Film and TV. Rowling serves as executive producer along with her agent, Fantastic Beasts executive producer Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts, executive producer of C.B. Strike, BBC One's adaptation of the Rowling-authored Cormoran Strike series. David Heyman, who produced all eight original Harry Potter films, is in talks to executive produce the series.

