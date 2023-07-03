Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe on the Possibility of Appearing in HBO's TV Reboot (Exclusive)

Fans said goodbye to Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter in 2012's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and while the Wizarding World continued with three Fantastic Beasts films, fans kept hoping to get to learn more about the iconic wizard. Now that HBO has confirmed that they would be developing a TV series based on the book series, we know that new actors will be taking over iconic roles, with Radcliffe recently confirming that he thinks it would be unlikely he would get offered the chance to cameo as a different character so the new series can set itself apart from the popular films. You can next see Radcliffe in Miracles Workers: End Times, which premieres Monday, July 10th on TBS.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe confirmed with ComicBook.com. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

While the Wizarding World was initially slated to continue with a total of five Fantastic Beasts films, the lackluster reception of the initial three has seen Warner Bros. pause development on more. It's currently unclear what Warner Bros. might have in mind for a timeline of delivering a new Harry Potter series, especially due to the writers' strike.

Luckily for fans, Radcliffe returns to the small screen for Season 4 of the anthology series Miracle Workers.

The new season is described, "In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Steve Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple's faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party. Guest stars this season include, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Paul F. Tompkins (HouseBroken), and Lisa Loeb (Robot Chicken)."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Harry Potter franchise. Miracle Workers: End Times premieres on TBS on Monday, July 10th.

