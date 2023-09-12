Harry Potter: David Yates Won't Rule Out Directing Another Movie in the Franchise

Over the past few decades, Harry Potter has become a cultural phenomenon both on the page and on the screen, with a number of creatives working to adapt the stories in that latter medium. That includes director David Yates, who has ended up helming several of the franchise's films, including all of its Fantastic Beasts spinoffs. Although a new Harry Potter film is not confirmed to be in the works, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore only came out last year, Yates addressed the possibility of returning in a recent appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"We haven't had a conversation since we finished it," Yates said of directing another Harry Potter film. "It's been about 'let's just park it and be done for a while.'" he said. "Never say never, I would say."

What Will the Harry Potter Reboot Be About?

Yates' comments come as the Harry Potter franchise is expected to branch into another medium — long-form television. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery executives revealed plans to reboot the saga as a television series, which would cover the entirety of J.K. Rowling's book series and ideally span seven seasons. Rowling would be involved with the new series in some capacity to ensure that it "remains loyal to her original material." No other information around the Harry Potter series has been revealed amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

"One of the other real strengths of Warner Bros. is we talk about the great IP that Warner Bros. owns," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently explained. "But, for us, the challenge is that our content, our great IP — Harry Potter, DC, Lord of the Rings — that content has been underused... We think there's a lot of shareholder value in attaching a 10-year DC — a real plan around DC, bringing Harry Potter back to HBO for 10 consecutive years, doing multiple movies of Lord of the Rings."

Will Daniel Radcliffe Appear in the Harry Potter Reboot?

As original Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe told ComicBook.com earlier this year, he doesn't think he will — or probably should — return in the Max reboot.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe confirmed with ComicBook.com. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

