Harry Potter: The Exhibition Announces Launch Site For Start Of Global Tour

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is kicking off in 2022, and now fans know where the tour will be launching from. In a press release from Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment today, the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was named as the jumping-off point for the event. For the upcoming exhibition, all of Harry Potter will find itself under the microscope in some capacity. That means there will be some Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and some Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them content as well. Warner Bros has been very adamant about its desire to grow the franchise. Fans can visit one of the stops on the road, as they’re announced, and see behind-the-scenes details, interviews, props, and more during the tours. Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment Peter van Roden sounded excited about the prospect.

"This exhibition will be unlike any other Wizarding World touring exhibition. The inclusion of technology, attention to detail and integration of magical touches created by our partners at Imagine Exhibitions is truly unique," van Roden explained. "We are elated to be launching the world tour at the Franklin Institute and for fans to be able to have another way to experience the Wizarding World."

"We are very excited to be launching the world tour of the all-new Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Philadelphia at The Franklin Institute in early 2022," Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions added. "The Franklin Institute is a trusted partner of ours, a national leader for world-renowned exhibitions, a great cultural driver for Philadelphia, and a perfect location for fans to experience our groundbreaking new exhibition."

"The Wizarding World is a sweeping phenomenon that crosses generations and delivers astonishing global appeal," said Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute. "We are thrilled that Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its world tour debut in 2022 at The Franklin Institute, putting Philadelphia in the national spotlight, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region and providing months of sustainable tourism revenue."

