✖

Two unscripted specials celebrating Harry Potter's Wizards World are on their way. WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced that it would mark the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film later this year with two new Wizarding World specials. One is a limited Harry Potter fan quiz competition series. The other is a dedicated retrospective special. Both purport l help find "some of the biggest self-proclaimed fans" to celebrate and test their Wizarding World knowledge. Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is producing both specials in association with Warner Horizon. The limited series will span four one-hour quiz challenges followed by the film retrospective, all of which will premiere on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS in the U.S. later this year.

Casting for the series is now underway. Fans can visit the Wizarding World website to learn more. For those who don't make it onto the quiz show, a play-at-home component will allow them to partake in the game from the comfort of their home.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone -- an adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novel of the same name, which introduced the world to "the boy who lived" and the Wizarding World -- brought the popular book series that inspired it new global attention. The film's success led to seven sequels, two prequels (so for), a play, an upcoming major video game, and countless items of merchandise. Per the press release, "these new specials will continue the whimsical spirit of the Wizarding World and feature hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises to discover which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand."

“To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics in a press release. “All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!"

Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool will produce the four Wizarding World one-hour quiz competition shows. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote and VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World) will executive produce the anniversary retrospective special.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, as well as every other Harry Potter movie, is streaming now on Peacock.