Harry Potter's Wand and Glasses From Movies Going Up For Auction

Harry Potter’s signature wand and glasses will be making their way to the auction block. Specifically, the spectacles that ended the series with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2 according to Prop Store Ultimate Collectibles. Daniel Radcliffe is the face of the teen hero for a lot of fans, and those glasses had a bit of a moment when the series first began the transition to the big screen. June 29th is the first day of the live auction in Los Angles and it runs until July 1st. There will also be 1,300 original props, costumes, and entertainment memorabilia there too. It should come as no surprise to longtime fans that some of the items from the wildly popular series would make their way into one of these auctions at some point. Every blockbuster series have props that manage to “sprout legs” and wander off during production. But, now you know where to go if you want a piece of the magic for yourself.

Prop Store Ultimate Collectibles describes their auction, “More than 1,300 incredible lots of rare props, costumes, production material and other entertainment memorabilia from over 500 titles will be up for auction. The online catalog and PDF download catalog will be available June 1st. Printed catalogs are available for pre-order now.”

Radcliffe had some recent comments about how difficult it can be to revisit that time in such a beloved role. However, that experience actually helped influence the type of person he became later. So, in that regard, it was worth it.

"I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously," Radcliffe joked with Digital Spy. "But yeah, it's like asking, 'How do you feel about your teenage years?' There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling. It's hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole. I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky.”

In another conversation with BBC Radio 4, he talked about substance abuse problems and the weight of expectations.

"A lot of drinking that happened towards the end of Potter and for a little bit after it finished, it was panic, a little bit not knowing what to do next – not being comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober," the actor explained. "It is very strange but also genuinely lovely when somebody comes up and says 'you were a huge part of my childhood’. For me, The Simpsons was a massive thing and the idea that I could occupy a similar place in someone else's life is so crazy and wonderful. I always say I'm incredibly lucky to have got famous with Harry Potter because it is a genuinely beloved thing."

