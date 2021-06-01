Harry Potter Gets Weird With American Actor Deepfake Video

✖

Harry Potter might be one of the most significant film franchises of the 21st century, bringing the iconic saga of novels to life across eight novels. For many fans, it might be impossible to imagine other actors and actresses bringing many of the franchise's memorable roles to life — but a new fan-made viral video offers an interesting alternative. The video, which was posted by YouTuber Race Archibold, utilizes deepfake technology to imagine what it would look like if some of the actors of the Harry Potter movies were replaced with Americans. The end result, which you can check out below, adds everyone from Keanu Reeves to Bob Odenkirk to Meryl Streep to the franchise.

While the video is definitely jarring, it's also filled with some inspired choices, ranging from Jeff Goldblum as Nearly-Headless Nick to Adam Driver as Severus Snape. And honestly, the sequences of Nicolas Cage as Voldemort work way better than fans might've been expecting.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone -- an adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novel of the same name, which introduced the world to "the boy who lived" and the Wizarding World -- brought the popular book series that inspired it new global attention. The film's success led to seven sequels, two prequels (so for), a play, an upcoming major video game, and countless items of merchandise. Last month, WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced that it would be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sorcerer's Stone with two unscripted specials — a quiz series and a retrospective surrounding the film.

“To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics in a press release. “All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!"

Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool will produce the four Wizarding World one-hour quiz competition shows. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote and VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World) will executive produce the anniversary retrospective special.

What do you think of this unique Harry Potter deepfake? Which American actor would you like to see join the franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!