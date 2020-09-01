Harry Potter Back to School Fashion Collection Includes New Hogwarts Hoodie Cloaks

It's that time of the year when young wizards must prepare for a new school year at Hogwarts. If you can't pop down to Diagon Alley for your gear, Hot Topic is the next best thing. They've launched a new "Back to Hogwarts" fashion collection for 2020, and it features some fantastic new Harry Potter looks - including an update to their popular hoodie cloaks.

Indeed, the new collection is headlined by the new Hogwarts house hoodie cloaks (with a secret wand pocket of course) and plaid skirtalls, but it also includes a cute t-shirt, button-up, and a Platform 9 3/4 long sleeve collared shirt. You can shop Hot Topic's entire Harry Potter collection right here, but we've linked directly to the new items below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images.

