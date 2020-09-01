Harry Potter Back to School Fashion Collection Includes New Hogwarts Hoodie Cloaks
It's that time of the year when young wizards must prepare for a new school year at Hogwarts. If you can't pop down to Diagon Alley for your gear, Hot Topic is the next best thing. They've launched a new "Back to Hogwarts" fashion collection for 2020, and it features some fantastic new Harry Potter looks - including an update to their popular hoodie cloaks.
Indeed, the new collection is headlined by the new Hogwarts house hoodie cloaks (with a secret wand pocket of course) and plaid skirtalls, but it also includes a cute t-shirt, button-up, and a Platform 9 3/4 long sleeve collared shirt. You can shop Hot Topic's entire Harry Potter collection right here, but we've linked directly to the new items below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images.
- Harry Potter Hogwarts Skirtall (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff in both standard and plus sizes): $44.90 to $49.90
- Harry Potter Hogwarts Hoodie Cloaks: $54.90 to $58.90. Last year's designs are currently 20% off.
- Harry Potter Embroidered Girls Woven Button-Up: $27.92 to $32.72 (20% off)
- Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Stripe Girls Long-Sleeve Collared T-Shirt: $26.32 - $29.52 (20% off)
- Harry Potter Founders Treasures Girls T-Shirt: $21.52 - $26.32 (20% off)
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.