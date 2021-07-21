Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience To Debut In The Fall

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is a new outdoor experience for fans of the Harry Potter franchise, which will debut in the UK this fall. The Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is, in fact, a woodland light trail for attendees to walk in the evenings, over at Arley Hall in Cheshire, UK; woodland grounds will be transformed into an illuminated path that's packed with stylistic decorum of the Harry Potter Universe, including appearances from some fan-favorite fantastic beasts that are known to inhabit the forest regions of the J.K. Rowling's ever-expanding Wizarding World franchise.

You can get the details of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience from the press announcement by Warner Bros. and Thinkwell Group, the company that designed this Harry Potter outdoor experience:

(Photo: Warner Bros. & Thinkwell Group)

Walk Into The Depths Of A Dark Forest And Discover Fantastic Beasts And Illuminated Wizarding World Moments.

HARRY POTTER: A FORBIDDEN FOREST EXPERIENCE

A nighttime woodland trail experience filled with magical creatures and wizarding wonders from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. Explore after dark the sounds, lights, and special effects that bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life. Guests will also be able to enjoy a wide range of delicious food and drinks at the village!

Set in the beautiful woodland at Arley Hall & Gardens, this nighttime trail experience has been created by award-winning theatrical designers and experiential creators.

GRAB YOUR WAND

Celebrating some of the most iconic forest scenes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, visitors can interact with magical characters and cast their own spells, bringing the fantastical world to life. Discover Centaurs, a Hippogriff, and other magical creatures before making a Patronus appear before your eyes!

It’s an evening for the whole family with a trail through a wondrous and beautiful forest that comes to life with the magic of the Wizarding World.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Date: Coming this October!

Days: Various sessions open daily

Duration: approx. 60-90 minutes (the walking trail takes approx 45-75 minutes)

Location: Arley Hall & Gardens, Arley, Northwich CW9 6NA

Price: Starting at £19

Age requirement: wizards and witches of all ages are welcome!

LOCATION

Located in the grounds of Arley Hall & Gardens, Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will take place within the woodlands of the estate. Please note that this is an outdoor trail, conducted in darkness hours. Staff and signs will guide Guests from the car park to the start of the trail.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will open in the UK in October. You can pre-order tickets HERE.