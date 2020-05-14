Harry Potter's Lucius Malfoy Actor Jason Isaacs on Sequels or Remakes

✖

In today's world, it seems like there is only an unknown amount of time before popular book and film franchises get sequels or remakes years after their originals became beloved cinematic sagas. The sequel fate has come for Star Wars, Mad Max, The Matrix, and Top Gun. The inevitable reboots have now come for Dune, Ghostbusters, and Planet of the Apes. Some of those titles spawned follow-ups which were well received, others did not. There are still a few hold outs, such as Back to the Future and Harry Potter. Well, technically, Harry Potter got a prequel franchise in Fantastic Beasts, but the main characters from the original have not been sent out on any new journeys just yet. Speaking to ComicBook.com, one of the franchise's stars, Jason Isaacs, shared his perspective of whether or not Harry Potter should be brought back to the movies.

Isaacs, who is gearing up for his villainous role as Dick Dastardly in SCOOB! to be released on Friday, is known well to Harry Potter fans as Lucius Malfoy. Clearly, villainy is this man's acting bread and butter. However, he is not eager to see the saga brought back to movies in a sequel or remake form -- but if it does, he expects to be there!

"First of all, franchise is a word we apply to people who sell hamburgers in different places, and make sure they taste the same and that the fries are cooked for the same length of time or, you know, Starbucks, or, I don't know Staples or something," Isaacs said. "So [the Harry Potter movies are] seven brilliant books that turned into, that were made into eight brilliant movies. Do I think anyone should remake them? As much as I think anyone should remake The Godfather, or Some Like it Hot, or anything that was brilliant. I thought they were perfectly made at the perfect time by the perfect people, and that it would be insanity to remake them."

Still, he knows that if Harry Potter comes back to cinemas, it would not be the same without Lucius Malfoy. "Of course if they do, I hope they give me a call," Isaacs said with a laugh. Harry Potter fans eager for more content can look forward to the original cast members lending their voices to audio books.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing Isaacs in SCOOB! alongside a star-studded cast including Zac Efron, Will Forte, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong and others for another Warner Bros. production, arriving for on demand services on May 15. Watch our full SCOOB! interview in the video above!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.