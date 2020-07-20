Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2020

August is just a couple of weeks away, and that means a brand new batch of content is making its way to all of your favorite streaming services. Many of those services are beginning to announce the new movies and shows set to appear in the coming month, including HBO Max, which may have one of the strongest upcoming lineups of any streamer out there. There are a ton of new movies and shows coming to HBO Max in August, many of which are sure to get fans excited.

The first day of the month will see the highly-anticipated return of the collection of Batman films that left HBO Max at the end of June. Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin are making their way back on August 1st, and they'll be joined by the first two films in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

August will prove itself a big month for DC projects on HBO Max. The first two seasons of Harley Quinn will be arriving on August 1st, followed by Birds of Prey two weeks later.

Also coming to HBO Max this month is the original film An American Pickle and the premiere of Lovecraft Country.

You can take a look at the full list of movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max in August.