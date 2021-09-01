Harry Potter Has Switched Streaming Services Again

✖

It's currently September 1st, and that means the Harry Potter streaming rights have once again changed services. The Warner Bros. film series has gone back and forth between HBO Max and Peacock for some time, streaming exclusively on one of the services while the other is left without. When the calendar changed to September, the Harry Potter films made yet another move, heading back to HBO Max where they are currently available.

Despite being the property of Warner Bros., the Harry Potter films have spent quite a lot of time this year over on Peacock. There was a one-month period over the summer when they were available on HBO Max, but the Warner-owned service has largely been without one of its biggest franchises in 2021.

Last time the Harry Potter movies were on HBO Max, they only stuck around for one month before heading back to Peacock. This time, however, that doesn't appear to be the case. HBO Max announced ahead of time that the movies would only be available for the month, but there is no such warning for September's new additions, and the films aren't on the "last chance" list for the month. So at the very least, Harry Potter will be on HBO Max through October, but it could obviously be even longer than that.

Some other great news for HBO Max subscribers is that the eight Harry Potter movies are far from the only titles that the service added on Wednesday morning. You can check out the full list of new additions below.

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Detour, 2017 (HBO)

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Flawless, 2008 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Impostor, 2002 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)

Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

On the Town, 1949

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)

Santana - Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Severance, 2007 (HBO)

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

The Song Remains the Same, 1976

Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)

That's Entertainment!, 1974

That's Entertainment! II, 1976

That's Entertainment! III, 1994

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Yandel: Legacy - De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

Are you excited for the Harry Potter movies to be back on HBO Max? What other titles are you going to check out on the streamer this month? Let us know in the comments!