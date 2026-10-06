Sicario 3 Gets Official Update & Adds Franchise Star Missing From the Sequel

Sicario 3 has just made a major announcement, and it looks like multiple stars are returning, including one who missed out on the sequel. The first Sicario movie helped two names break out and move on to bigger things. The franchise was created by screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, a man who then used his newfound fame to launch himself into television superstardom by creating Yellowstone, its spinoffs, and several other big streaming and TV shows. It was also directed by Denis Villeneuve, who has gone on to become a major movie director, just finishing up his run on the Dune franchise and preparing to start on the James Bond franchise. Sheridan returned as the writer for Sicario: Day of the Soldado, while Villeneuve moved on. Neither man will return for Sicario 3.

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However, according to Deadline, three of the franchise stars will return, and they are the three biggest names from the first two movies. Josh Brolin will be back as CIA SAC/SOG officer Matt Graver, and Benicio del Toro will return as Alejandro Gillick, a former Colombian prosecutor turned CIA assassin. In a surprising move, Emily Blunt will also return after skipping the sequel. She played FBI Special Agent Kate Macer in the first film.

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are returning for 'Sicario 3.'



The 'Sicario' franchise was created by Taylor Sheridan. The first film in 2015 as a surprise hit featuring not only strong performances from its three leads, but also launching Denis… pic.twitter.com/vvip87IN2W — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 6, 2026

Sicario 3 Is Bringing Back Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro

Image Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

The biggest surprise is Emily Blunt’s return. In the first Sicario movie, Blunt played Kate Macer, an FBI special agent who was sent to work on a joint task force overseen by CIA SAC/SOG officer Matt Graver and Alejandro Gillick, a CIA assassin. The big draw here is that Macer is a by-the-book law enforcement officer, and she has to deal with the fact that Graver and Gillick are willing to kill anyone in their way, often in ways that push the boundaries of the law and make Macer question her involvement in the mission. That first movie ends with Gillick pulling off several assassinations and forcing Macer at gunpoint to sign a statement saying it was all legal.

The second movie saw Macer not involved with the new story, but both Graver and Gillick returning. Sicario: Day of the Soldado saw Graver return for another mission to start a war between two rival cartels. That movie saw Gillick go rogue to protect a young woman who Graver ordered to be assassinated, and the film ended with Gillick seeming to die. However, he survives and goes into hiding, where he offers to train a young man to become a sicario like him. There is no word on the story, as the plot, written by Steven Knight (Eastern Promises), is being kept under wraps. It should have something to do with Graver learning that Gillick is still alive, which is what might bring back Macer, who left the first movie on bad terms with the CIA assassin. Padraic McKinley has signed on to direct Sicario 3.