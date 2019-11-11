Harry Potter Star Doesn’t Expect the Original Cast to Ever Reprise Their Roles

Tom Felton, who starred as snooty Slytherin Draco Malfoy across all eight Harry Potter movies, doesn’t expect to return to the franchise alongside original co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint despite the sequel sanctioned by author J.K. Rowling. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, penned by Jack Thorne and John Tiffany based on their original story co-created by Rowling, involves Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy and their children 19 years after the events of the saga’s seventh and final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Though Felton calls the hit stage play “marvelous,” he’s doubtful Cursed Child could reunite the original movie cast.

“How much you offering? I’m joking. I don’t think it will be reprised, to be honest with you,” Fenton told Red Carpet News TV when asked about a potential reprisal. “I think it was a wonderful eight chapters, and everything that needed to be done was done.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead, studio Warner Bros. will “take it further on in their own direction,” he added. “But we’re all still immensely proud to be a part of it, and we’re glad it’s still as popular as it once was.”

Since the 2011 conclusion of the original Harry Potter saga, the franchise has continued in both Cursed Child and the Rowling-scripted spinoff series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, set decades before the birth of The Boy Who Lived and his classmates.

Felton has “dabbled” into Fantastic Beasts, planned as a five-movie series, saying he’s a “huge fan” of four-time Harry Potter director David Yates and series producer David Heyman. “Anything they do I want to see,” Felton said.

“And the stage play, I saw it about a year ago, it was marvelous. Another great feather in Jo’s cap, really,” he continued. “Seeing the faces of people live, it was a real treat.”

Despite a lack of plans to someday reunite on the big screen, Felton adds the original Harry Potter cast remains very close after sharing scenes for a decade.

“We’re all still very close with each other, and every year we grow, we see the fandom seemingly only rising. Most of the fans that approach me now weren’t even born when we made the films, so it’s great to see it passed down from generation to generation,” Felton said. “I can speak for all the cast when I say we’re very grateful for all the support that’s come our way over the last decade or so.”

Warner Bros. next releases Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, penned by Rowling and returning Harry Potter franchise scribe Steve Kloves, Nov. 12, 2021.