Harry Potter Star Says Filming Series For Decade Was 'Suffocating'

Filming the Harry Potter series for 10 years was suffocating for one Harry Potter star. The trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint walked through the entire series from The Sorcerer’s Stone to The Deathly Hallows. However, Grint, the actor who played Ron Weasley, told Dax Shepard that things were kind of rough on the kids. On that episode of Armchair Expert, the star explained that the pressure of a beloved series can be all-too-real. All three actors can be very gracious when talking about the series now. But, there’s no question that it eats up a ton of your life. For this trio, there was also the added bonus of never being able to go back to living a normal life again. For millions of fans around the world, This is what Ron, Harry, and Hermione look like now. So, that’s a bit of pressure for performers that weren’t even teenagers yet when they began this journey.

"There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end," Grint shared. "It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be. But sometimes it definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there.'"

Radcliffe recently went on the record about how difficult it can be to revisit his time as the titular boy wizard. However, it wasn’t all bad because that time molded him into the person that he ended up becoming.

"I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously," Radcliffe laughed. "But yeah, it's like asking, 'How do you feel about your teenage years?' There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling. It's hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole. I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky.”

