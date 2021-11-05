Harry Styles' Starfox Might Not Be in a Marvel Movie for a While

Don't worry, darling: Harry Styles will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but not for "a while." The Don't Worry Darling actor and Harry's House singer debuted as Eros/Starfox, the royal prince of Titan and brother of Thanos (Josh Brolin), in a post-credits scene ending last year's Marvel Studios' Eternals. But after his role opposite Black Widow's Florence Pugh in the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, and his starring turn in the upcoming romantic drama My Policeman, Styles will be focusing on his music as he finishes the final stretch of his Love on Tour world tour.

"It'd be funny if that was it, wouldn't it?" Styles joked of his cameo as Starfox in an interview with Rolling Stone. After making his big-screen acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and landing starring roles in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman, Styles said, "I don't imagine I'd do a movie for a while."

Eternals producer and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has hinted at the return of Styles' Starfox and Patton Oswalt's Pip, but whether the duo returns in a rumored Eternals sequel or elsewhere in the cosmic side of the MCU remains to be seen.

"I think there'll be a time again when I'll crave it," Styles said of his return to feature film acting. "But when you're making music, something's happening. It feels really creative, and it feeds stuff. A large part of acting is the doing nothing, waiting thing. Which if that's the worst part, then it's a pretty good job. But I don't find that section of it to be that fulfilling. I like doing it in the moment, but I don't think I'll do it a lot."

At San Diego Comic-Con, Feige teased how Starfox fits into future phases of the MCU. But don't expect Starfox to make another surprise cameo in director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us," Feige told MTV News. "You're talking about Ghost Rider, we've got Blade, we've got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we've got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spider-Man, and cosmic, and that's where our friends Eros and Pip live."

Marvel's Eternals, which is directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and features an ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington, is now streaming on Disney+.