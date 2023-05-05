Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Comments on Rumors of Harry Styles' Starfox Appearing

James Gunn is currently busy working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which wrapped filming in May. Last week, a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel was shown at San Diego Comic-Con, and some exciting facts were revealed about the movie. We now know Chukwudi Iwuji is playing the High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova is playing Cosmo the Spacedog. There have been a lot of rumors and speculations made about the long-awaited movie, but don't expect to see Harry Styles pop up in the film as Eros AKA Starfox. The singer made his MCU debut last year in the Eternals post-credit scene, and it's still unclear when he'll be showing up again.

"There are rumors we might see Harry Styles pop up as Starfox," Extra said while interviewing Gunn. "Nope," the director replied. "I'm setting the record straight. Starfox doesn't pop up." You can watch the full interview below:

Speaking to Josh Horowitz for MTV News, Kevin Feige confirmed that Eros will return soon. Feige didn't say exactly where, but stated that Eros lives in the "cosmic" part of the MCU. Some have speculated that he could be showing up in the newly announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the movie will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast also include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos.

"This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it's a much more emotional movie than the other two movies," Gunn recently teased when talking to The Hollywood Reporter. "And it's a longer movie than the other two movies – it's bigger in every way." he said of filming Vol. 3, "It was really comfortable, actually ... I'm really familiar with the actors, so I know what they have to do."

"They've gotten better at their jobs so that I don't have to bash them around so much," Gunn added with a laugh. "In a lot of ways, it was really easy – it's really natural for me. I understand this. But I'm also really pushing myself and trying to create something completely different from what came before it, but that also honors what came before it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.