My Policeman Starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin First Look Released

Harry Styles fans just got a first look at My Policeman. The Amazon feature sees the pop star playing Tom, a police officer struggling with his conflicting identities in 1957 Brighton. Emma Corrin plays his girlfriend Marion as her beau fosters a secret relationship with a museum curator. If you love period pieces and the costuming that comes along with them, then you're going to love My Policeman. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. Amazon dropped some images for your viewing pleasure right here down below.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the director tried to explain where Tom's character is coming from. At that point in history, homosexuality was illegal, so the strained relationship with his wife and career are understandable.

Your first look at My Policeman, coming November 4 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/Fx40oTAvwK — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 9, 2022

"The whole point of Tom is that he is a character who is confused," Grandage said. "It's made more problematic by the fact that he's a policeman, and he's in a career that is about upholding the law. And the law in the country at the time is about everything he feels — the complexity of it is something that whoever was going to play younger Tom and older Tom needed to somehow understand and absorb."

For a lot of fans, they're just excited to see what Styles will do next on the big screen. Over in the Marvel Universe, he appeared in Eternals. Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke to producer Nate Moore about the magnetism of the pop-star.

"'You're just like, I love this guy. I love this guy. I don't know what it is. I love him.' He's funny. He's charming. He's nice to everybody. He is kind of Eros," Moore explained. "And so, it was an easy conversation. I think for him, it's bigger risk for Harry Styles to be in this movie than for us to cast Harry Styles. Because he has such a specific fan base and he's a musician, and now he's becoming an actor, but that's not necessarily his core thing. And to take a flyer on this really random character that he also knows is vaguely problematic, I think was sort of a bigger leap of faith for him. But I think the notion of Eros in the MCU going forward is so much fun. It's totally worth it."

Will you be watching My Policeman? Let us know down in the comments!