Hayley Atwell Addresses Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter’s Baby Ahead of Doomsday

Although MCU fans are excited for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which finally hits theaters later this week, there’s little question that many eyes in the fanbase have shifted to Avengers: Doomsday. We have several months to go until the latest Avengers installment finally debuts, but multiple recent updates have made that December 18 release date feel so much closer. First was the reveal of the Doomsday trailer, which had long been anticipated and revealed a number of clips featuring some of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

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More recently, had fans focused on Doomsday yet again, not only with the appearance of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom but also with a few other announcements, including the confirmation that Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter will appear in the movie. Following on the heels of that announcement, Atwell was asked one question about Peggy and Steve that fans definitely want the answer to—but her answer may be different than many are expecting.

That Doomsday Teaser Baby Might Not Have Been Steve’s After All

Avengers: Endgame shockingly (and controversially) ended with Steve Rogers going back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places and choosing to stay in the past with Peggy. This proved divisive with fans for numerous reasons, including the fact that Peggy had lived an entire life without Steve, one that she herself had said made her happy, and he evidently went back and changed that of his own accord. Additionally, many have pointed out that this means Steve was building a life with Peggy while knowing that Bucky was out there suffering.

Of course, the actual implications of Steve and Peggy dancing together at the end of Endgame, and Steve appearing briefly as an old man in the current time, weren’t entirely known, nor have they been explored in the time since. That just made one Doomsday teaser in which Steve is holding a baby all the more unexpected. The suggestion of that clip seemed to be that Steve went back in time and had a baby with Peggy. However, Atwell has just thrown that plot detail, which previously seemed certain, into question.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, as shared in a clip on their Instagram account, Atwell responded directly to a question about whether Steve and Peggy are now parents, saying, “I can’t tell you if that is a dream, if that is a fantasy, if that is a vision, if that is a warning…I was there on certain days that would imply that something is happening between them, but I wouldn’t want to give anything away. I can’t tell you what it is, what you saw.” This is, unsurprisingly, a very practiced way to dodge a direct answer or spoiler, but it’s still telling.

At no point in the list of options did Atwell even remotely suggest that this could be their baby. In fact, her comments hint towards the possibility that Steve and Peggy didn’t actually end up together at all. She continued, “Endgame ended with their dance, and you think, okay, that’s the end of their story. And their whole relationship was based on longing and missed opportunities and the destiny of being together but not being able to meet. Timing never worked out for them. And so, we have a situation now where we think, well, what does that forever after look like, and where do we kind of start it from that feels the most exciting?”

Again, Atwell is a veteran MCU cast member, so she may intentionally be throwing viewers off the scent. Yet, what she said suggests that, not only might that baby not be Steve and Peggy’s, but also, their relationship may not have actually worked out the way that audiences (or Steve) thought it would. It’s easy to imagine that this is the case. As Atwell points out, their relationship was based on longing, and they never really got to experience the reality of being together. Perhaps that proved not to work the way they’d hoped.

This would only raise a host of other questions, though, including what exactly Steve did that entire time if he wasn’t with Peggy, who the baby in that teaser was, and why that baby was shown, in addition to the ongoing questions about how Steve could be back in Doomsday.

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