Twitter Mocks Disney After Warner Bros. Sends 2021 Movies to HBO Max at No Extra Cost to Subscribers
Twitter users are mocking Mulan in response to Warner Bros. sending its 2021 movies slate to the HBO Max streaming service without any additional cost to subscribers. After Disney delayed its live-action Mulan remake, pushing its theatrical release from March to July and then to August amid the coronavirus pandemic, the big-budgeted blockbuster released on Disney+ in September as the first title offered through its Premier Access model. This PVOD option allowed subscribers of the service to rent Mulan for an additional cost of $29.99, giving Premier Access customers the ability to stream the movie with unlimited viewing during a three-month window ending December 4.
On Thursday, WarnerMedia announced its entire 2021 slate would follow a path paved by the Christmas Day release of DC Films' Wonder Woman 1984, which releases to HBO Max the same day it opens in select U.S. theaters. Warner Bros. will send prospective moneymakers — including the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad and the Keanu Reeves-starring Matrix 4 — to streaming without extra cost to subscribers for 31 days before following the traditional theaters-only model.
In October, Disney+ announced subscribers would unwrap Soul without additional cost when the Pixar movie premieres on Disney+ on Christmas Day. The straight-to-streaming release stirred speculation Disney might send Marvel Studios' anticipated Black Widow, currently scheduled for a theaters-only release in May 2021, to Disney+ after that film was postponed from May and then to November of this year.
Shortly after Disney's PVOD release of Mulan, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy reported the company is "very pleased with what we saw" in terms of performance. During a Q4 earnings call in November, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said there is going to be a strategic role for the Premier Access model in the company's portfolio of offerings moving forward.
This is definitely a dig at Disney Plus .. Like how you charge us an extra $30 for that weak ass Mulan movie https://t.co/eFjORz09AO— Kasper or Chucky (@tha_jerk2012) December 3, 2020
Disney Plus really tried to make us pay THIRTY DOLLARS for Mulan— 🎹 (@Dr_Sweets23) December 3, 2020
That’s right Disney, screw your $30 for Mulan. pic.twitter.com/vtdtXvd6XO— davis (@sldy93) December 3, 2020
Disney+: lol can y’all pay $30 for a shitty Mulan remake?
HBO Max: lol y’all wanna see every major blockbuster for no additional charge for at least a year? pic.twitter.com/QUglchL5LC— ethan (@thebeachb0y) December 3, 2020
Disney: ha ha can you pay $30 for a bad Mulan?
HBO Max: pic.twitter.com/eM4NqNlbMG— Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) December 3, 2020
Disney+: " We've got Mulan if you've got 30 extra bucks."
Netflix: "Let's see...We have Bird Box and a couple seasons of Boss Baby: Back in Business lying around somewhere back here. No extra charge, friendo."
HBO Max: pic.twitter.com/3a6nf48Qgx— Nick Potter (@nickpotter42) December 3, 2020
Wait some of y’all were willing to pay $30 to watch Mulan?? You can buy a new outfit with $30😭 pic.twitter.com/2WfO92GlDo— Melanie⁷🇿🇦🇿🇼|| 𝐁𝐓𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐌𝐘 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 (@jinsays_stob_it) December 3, 2020
@disneyplus cause y’all know y’all wasn’t right for charging $30 for Mulan ! https://t.co/gIwoKsnhqG— D.Alexander🤴🏿 (@HisNameIsD) December 3, 2020
HBO Max will charge you nothing extra for the new movie releases, so the likes of Wonder Woman 2984, the new Matrix, Space Jam 2, Suicide Squad 2, Dune, Godzilla vs Kong? Not behind an additional paywall
Basically taking what Disney+ did with Mulan and making it look even worse https://t.co/mPDLk3ZLDr pic.twitter.com/D9lVAJhUtI— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) December 3, 2020
@hbomax showing up @disneyplus for their release of Mulan for $30. SHEEEEEESH HBO wins.— Nancy Li (@nanceeeli) December 3, 2020
This is why it is great value. NO ADDITIONAL CHARGES. Meaning that if you have an HBO Max account, that you get these for no upcharge, unlike what Disney did with Mulan. That could send reverberations throughout the industry. https://t.co/n1ZF3NQ1xI— Spencer Butler (@SpencerButler48) December 3, 2020
Disney: We're going to release Mulan on Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99.
Warner/HBO Max: Hold my beer.— Davann (@Dvann562) December 3, 2020
The fact that Warner brothers is releasing all of their films on HBO max is a great idea.And at no additional cost? That’s a steal. Now if only Other film studios do this too.#HBOMax #WarnerBros pic.twitter.com/fOCMNwBfLN— EvilEvan14 (@EvilEvan14) December 3, 2020
#Disney what are you going to do? @WarnerMedia will premiere her 2021 films by #HBOMax. This includes: #TheMatrix4, #SpaceJam, #TheSuicideSquad, among other multimillion-dollar films.
They will premiere in theaters and on #HBOMax the same day, and at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/Pn9jenJlVf— Isabel Landrua (@isalandrua) December 3, 2020
We’ve dead ass been begging Disney all year to put Black Widow on Disney+ instead we got Mulan and an obnoxious amount of pushbacks, now we have HBOMAX stepping on their necks by giving everything streaming and in theater at the same time. pic.twitter.com/GBF7hTq2ZB— ً (@papikreme) December 3, 2020