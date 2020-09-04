Twitter Mocks Disney After Warner Bros. Sends 2021 Movies to HBO Max at No Extra Cost to Subscribers

Twitter users are mocking Mulan in response to Warner Bros. sending its 2021 movies slate to the HBO Max streaming service without any additional cost to subscribers. After Disney delayed its live-action Mulan remake, pushing its theatrical release from March to July and then to August amid the coronavirus pandemic, the big-budgeted blockbuster released on Disney+ in September as the first title offered through its Premier Access model. This PVOD option allowed subscribers of the service to rent Mulan for an additional cost of $29.99, giving Premier Access customers the ability to stream the movie with unlimited viewing during a three-month window ending December 4.

On Thursday, WarnerMedia announced its entire 2021 slate would follow a path paved by the Christmas Day release of DC Films' Wonder Woman 1984, which releases to HBO Max the same day it opens in select U.S. theaters. Warner Bros. will send prospective moneymakers — including the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad and the Keanu Reeves-starring Matrix 4 — to streaming without extra cost to subscribers for 31 days before following the traditional theaters-only model.

In October, Disney+ announced subscribers would unwrap Soul without additional cost when the Pixar movie premieres on Disney+ on Christmas Day. The straight-to-streaming release stirred speculation Disney might send Marvel Studios' anticipated Black Widow, currently scheduled for a theaters-only release in May 2021, to Disney+ after that film was postponed from May and then to November of this year.

Shortly after Disney's PVOD release of Mulan, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy reported the company is "very pleased with what we saw" in terms of performance. During a Q4 earnings call in November, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said there is going to be a strategic role for the Premier Access model in the company's portfolio of offerings moving forward.