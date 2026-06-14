HBO Max Adds a Forgotten DC Comic Adaptation & It’s Already a Hit

HBO Max has added a forgotten DC Comics adaptation, and it is a big hit already. HBO Max is the main home for most DC entertainment, as its parent company, Warner Bros., is who owns the comic book powerhouse and produces its movies and TV shows. However, this has not always been the case, and like with Marvel in the past, there have been comics licensed out to other studios that released them, and this is especially true for some of DC’s more obscure titles in its smaller imprints like Vertigo Comics. These movies often find their way back to HBO Max for extended stays, and that has happened with one of DC’s prestige Vertigo adaptations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A History of Violence has arrived on HBO Max, and it is already a massive hit for the streamer. FlixPatrol reports that it has already hit the top 10 for the most-streamed movies on HBO Max, sitting in the fifth spot after only six days on the platform.

A History of Violence Is More Than Just a Comic Book Adaptation

Image Courtesy of New Line Cinema

A History of Violence was published in 1997 by Paradox Press and later by Vertigo Comics, both imprints of DC Comics. John Wagner (Judge Dredd) wrote the story, with art by Vince Locke, and it had a lot more to do with film noir and crime dramas than any superhero story. It follows the story of a cafe owner named Tom in a small rural Michigan town who becomes a local hero after he overpowers two armed thieves. However, when he gets national attention for this, it catches the attention of a powerful New York City mob family, who believe that Tom is a former mobster named Joey who crossed them 20 years earlier. This is true, and Tom has tried to hide out and start a new life since.

The graphic novel checked in at 286 pages, and the movie was an even bigger deal. That is because no less than David Cronenberg signed on to direct the movie, with Viggo Mortensen starring as Tom, with Ed Harris and William Hurt as mobsters coming after Tom. Maria Bello stars as Tom’s wife, Edie. A lot was changed from the book to the movie, which was necessary considering the length of the graphic novel. However, what resulted was a minor Cronenberg masterpiece.

The film made $61.4 million on a $32 million budget and a “Certified Fresh” 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 76% audience score. William Hurt earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and Josh Olson was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. It has also appeared on several lists as one of the best movies of the 2000s. In the end, A History of Violence remains one of the best comic book adaptations ever made that isn’t based on superheroes, and HBO Max has ensured that everyone can discover it again.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!