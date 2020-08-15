ReleaseTheSnyderCut: The Road to Zack Snyder's Justice League - Free Documentary

The road to Zack Snyder's Justice League has been a roller coaster of tragedy and hope but the fans clamoring to see their beloved Snyder's work released in its untouched entirety never ceased their efforts. Creating worldwide trends across social media platforms, buying ad space on billboards in cities with major Comic-Con events, and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities, the Snyder Cut fans relentlessly spoke up for what they believed in. On May 20, 2020, Snyder and his beloved Superman actor Henry Cavill finally gave those fans what they yearned for, announcing Zack Snyder's Justice League for HBO Max.

This #ReleaseTheSnyderCut journey is not a story which should be told be anyone who has not been involved in it since its inception -- which dates back to when Justice League hit theaters in November of 2017 with a confused vision from multiple directors. To make sure the story is told properly, ComicBook.com connected with some of the most integral members of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement in the hours which followed the announced of Zack Snyder's Justice League in mid-May. The documentary starts at the beginning, highlights some of the most incredible efforts made by this group, and is told from the only perspective which matters: the fans'.

The full documentary, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut: The Road to Zack Snyder's Justice League, can be seen in the video above. The film is compromised of fans whose voices within the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement have been loud throughout, many recommended by one another. Not every member of the movement is heard from but some of the most integral and proud members share their take on the story as a whole.

"I'm particularly proud of our #ReleaseTheSnyderCut project at ComicBook.com because we're only amplifying the voices of some of the good people who have been a part of this movement from the beginning," producer Brandon Davis said. "It wouldn't have been right to sit myself in front of a camera and tell the story. It would not have done this whole thing justice. This is about the fans and it's a story which I'm proud to help see told by them."

Producer John Mason adds: "I was only aware of the online petitions, which I thought would never succeed in garnering a re-edit of Justice League to finish it the way Zack Snyder intended. I never knew to take the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut mantra so seriously. In working on this, the passion of these people instantly won me over. I had no idea of all the amazing good they have done with their cause. I am so happy they get to see what they have fought so hard for, and it has made me excited to see it as well."

As fans clamor for more information regarding all things DC Comics - movies, television, and comics - from DC FanDome, ComicBook.com's #ReleaseTheSnyderCut: The Road To Zack Snyder's Justice League aims to build the excitement as new information and footage from the upcoming HBO Max release of the original vision are on the horizon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.