In The Heights Fans Celebrate Release on HBO Max
In The Heights is live on HBO Max and fans are lining up for the Jon Cho film. Lin-Manuel Miranda is putting that Midas Touch to the test with the latest movie on the streaming service. If you’re in the mood for a musical journey, HBO Max has you covered this weekend. Washington Heights is the backdrop for a dramatic tale of young people trying to make their dreams come true. There’s wonderful color work and scene composition during those musical numbers. If any of that sounds like it would be up your alley, then you might want to see what In The Heights is all about. Check out some of the best tweets about the release.
All roads lead to The Heights! #InTheHeightsMovie is in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max now! pic.twitter.com/znX2EN94WQ— HBO Max (@hbomax) June 10, 2021
HBO Max has a description of the musical down below:
“Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. In The Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood: a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures.”
Will you be watching this weekend? Let us know down below:
So much hype
Exclusive Behind The Scenes moment: I called cut. And nobody cut. This happened a lot. And it’s when I knew we were capturing something greater than ourselves. The time has come. #InTheHeightsMovie in THEATERS and @hbomax NOW pic.twitter.com/clMMxjNPoO— Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) June 10, 2021
Could you imagine?
When your college roommate shows up at your doorstep with the drawing he made for the poster of your first musical.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 10, 2021
Which he somehow saved, for 21 years, and had framed for today.
Happy #InTheHeightsMovie day everyone. My heart is full to bursting. -LMM pic.twitter.com/6EgJCilubD
WOW what a moment
Opening nights, from Broadway to the Big Screen 😭❤️#InTheHeights #InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/hcDw5TBJTb— Jem 🎆 (@damn_champagne) June 10, 2021
Can confirm
We need more movies like #InTheHeightsMovie— Cierra (@dearesthoying) June 11, 2021
Very nice
#InTheHeightsMovie = a masterpiece. thank you @Lin_Manuel & @ARamosofficial and the rest of the AMAZING cast!!! (also loved seeing @ChrisisSingin & @pagepatrick for a few seconds) ❤️— britni (@BritniGerami) June 11, 2021
Glowing review
Go watch it in theaters or @hbomax, such a good movie. #InTheHeightsMovie https://t.co/mGhPv9IXII— Misael (Mish'ael) Hernandez (מִישָׁאֵל) (@mhernandez0813) June 11, 2021
For the fans
@Lin_Manuel, love watching @intheheights on @hbomax but that Easter Egg you put in there at around 29:30...you went there didn't you? Now everytime I'm on hold, I'll be smiling. And you have to make a full version of this. Thank you... #InTheHeightsMovie #Hamilton #YoullBeBack— Anthony Walton (@finalfantasyxi) June 11, 2021
A new day
Just finished #InTheHeightsMovie and I’m here for the dawning of the new age of movie musicals. pic.twitter.com/7qOo7XWFhi— Mariel Mohns, MS 🔬🧫🦠 (@marielmohns) June 11, 2021