In The Heights Fans Celebrate Release on HBO Max

By Aaron Perine

In The Heights is live on HBO Max and fans are lining up for the Jon Cho film. Lin-Manuel Miranda is putting that Midas Touch to the test with the latest movie on the streaming service. If you’re in the mood for a musical journey, HBO Max has you covered this weekend. Washington Heights is the backdrop for a dramatic tale of young people trying to make their dreams come true. There’s wonderful color work and scene composition during those musical numbers. If any of that sounds like it would be up your alley, then you might want to see what In The Heights is all about. Check out some of the best tweets about the release.

HBO Max has a description of the musical down below:

“Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. In The Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood: a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures.”

Will you be watching this weekend? Let us know down below:

So much hype

Could you imagine?

WOW what a moment

Can confirm

Very nice

Glowing review

For the fans

A new day

