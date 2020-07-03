In the Heights Debuts New Trailer for 2021 Oscars

✖

Lin-Manuel Miranda brought In the Heights to the Oscars on Sunday night with a brand new trailer. Before he was selling out entire tours with Hamilton, the Broadway creator was making his name on this very musical. He said a few words about his earliest theater-going experience and then debuted the trailer. Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians fame is directing. People are loving the look at New York’s Washington Heights showcased in the trailer. Color composition and the dance sequences seemed to be early favorites on Twitter. Usnavi de la Vega, (Anthony Ramos) is your main character in the film. He’s dreaming of crafting a better life for his family and a plan to get there with his friends around the neighborhood. June will see the film premiere a little bit earlier than anticipated.

The time has come for the event of the SUMMER. ☀️ #InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/fCoYZkDK9A — In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) April 26, 2021

Warner Bros. describes the upcoming film:

“Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. In The Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood: a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures.”

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, Broadway’s Hamilton), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, BlacKkKlansman), singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (Vida), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s In the Heights), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s Rent), Gregory Diaz IV (Matilda the Musical), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black) and Jimmy Smits (Star Wars).

Will you be watching In The Heights when it premieres in theaters and HBO Max? Let us know down in the comments!