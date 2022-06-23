Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022
July arrives in just over a week and HBO Max is prepping for the new month by letting subscribers know what new movies and TV shows are making their way to its roster. On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of titles arriving throughout the month of July and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
The biggest HBO Max title of July arrives near the very end of the month. On July 28th, the streaming service will be bringing Pretty Little Liars back to the screen with the premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Additionally, that same day will see the fourth season of acclaimed series Wellington Paranormal added to the HBO Max roster.
As far as movies go, one of the biggest action films of our generation is returning to HBO Max in July. Mad Max: Fury Road will be making its way back to the streaming service on July 9th. Just three days later, the newly released Bob's Burgers Movie is going be added to HBO Max's lineup. The film will also be added to Hulu on the same day.
You can check out the full list of HBO Max July additions below!
July 1
A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
David Copperfield, 1935
Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
Frank Miller's Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Godzilla, 1998
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director's Cut)
How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
I Spy, 2002
Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
Lisztomania, 1975
Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
Safe, 2012 (HBO)
She's Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
Spy Kids, 2001
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Great American Pastime, 1956
The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
The Legends of Zorro, 2005
The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
The Raid 2, 2014
The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
The World's End, 2013 (HBO)
This is Elvis, 1981
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
July 12
Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
The Bob's Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)
July 14
FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
July 21
Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
July 28
Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere