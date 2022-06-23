Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

July arrives in just over a week and HBO Max is prepping for the new month by letting subscribers know what new movies and TV shows are making their way to its roster. On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of titles arriving throughout the month of July and there is quite a lot to look forward to.

The biggest HBO Max title of July arrives near the very end of the month. On July 28th, the streaming service will be bringing Pretty Little Liars back to the screen with the premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Additionally, that same day will see the fourth season of acclaimed series Wellington Paranormal added to the HBO Max roster.

As far as movies go, one of the biggest action films of our generation is returning to HBO Max in July. Mad Max: Fury Road will be making its way back to the streaming service on July 9th. Just three days later, the newly released Bob's Burgers Movie is going be added to HBO Max's lineup. The film will also be added to Hulu on the same day.

You can check out the full list of HBO Max July additions below!