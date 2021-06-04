Everything Leaving HBO Max in July 2021

✖

There are a bunch of new movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max next month, including the highly-anticipated Space Jam: A New Legacy. While July is giving streaming fans a lot to look forward to, there is also some bad news about the month ahead. There are a ton of titles leaving HBO Max as well. From beloved horror franchises to popular comedies, a lot of fan-favorite movies are making their way off of the streaming service.

Most of the Conjuring films are leaving HBO Max over the course of the next month, including the newly-released The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. HBO Max is also losing many of the Nightmare on Elm Street films, in addition to Mad Max: Fury Road and The Goonies.

Here's the full list of titles leaving HBO Max in July:

July 3:

The ABC’s Of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents Part 2, 2020

July 4:

Annabelle, 2014

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

The Nun, 2018

July 5:

Lost And Delirious, 2001

July 8:

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

July 10:

It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)

July 11:

An Elephant's Journey, 2018

In the Heights, 2021

Thanks for Sharing, 2013

July 15:

Burlesque, 2010

July 17:

The Notebook, 2004

July 26:

The King's Speech, 2010

July 31:

17 Again, 2009

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Adam's Rib, 1949

America's Sweethearts, 2001

Anaconda, 1997

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Badlands, 1973

Beau Brummel, 1954

The Benchwarmers, 2006

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)

Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The City of Lost Children, 1995

The Color Purple, 1985

The Comebacks, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Conjuring 2, 2016

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

Don't Let Go, 2019 (HBO)

Downton Abbey, 2019 (HBO)

El Angel (aka The Angel), 2018 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fool's Gold, 2008

Fort Tilden, 2015 (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Grand Canyon, 1991 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)

Hellboy Animated Collection, 2006, 2007

The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

Iniciales SG (aka Initials S.G.), 2019 (HBO)

J. Edgar, 2011

Jackie Chan's First Strike, 1997

Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Keeper Of The Flame, 1943

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Life Stinks, 1991 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Little Children, 2006 (HBO)

Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)

Lovely & Amazing, 2002

The Lucky One, 2012(HBO)

The Madness of King George, 1994 (HBO)

Marisol, 2019 (HBO)

Me 3.769, 2019 (HBO)

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Muralla (aka Muralla, The Goalkeeper), 2018 (HBO)

Murder on the Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

Music and Lyrics, 2007

My Dream Is Yours, 1949

My Girl 2, 1994

My Girl, 1991

My Sister's Keeper, 2009

Now, Voyager, 1942

Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

The Opposite Sex, 1956

The Pledge, 2001 (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

The Producers, 1968

The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)

The Prophecy II, 1998 (HBO)

The Prophecy III: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)

Prophecy IV: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)

Prophecy V: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Rachel and The Stranger, 1948

Radio Days, 1987 (HBO)

The Reluctant Debutante, 1958

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987 (HBO)

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, 2005 (HBO)

Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Roger & Me, 1989

Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Rumble in the Bronx, 1996

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Salvador, 1986 (HBO)

Shall We Dance?, 2004

Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)

Shocker, 1989 (HBO)

Sinbad of the Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)

Sprung, 1997 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

Swing Time, 1936

Tea for Two, 1950

Thief, 1981 (HBO)

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 (HBO)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)

Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)

Troll, 1986 (HBO)

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Underdog, 2007 (HBO)

Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)

Up in the Air, 2009 (HBO)

The Visitor, 2008

Waiting for Guffman, 1997

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

Without Love, 1945

Woman of the Year, 1942

Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)

Young Man with a Horn, 1949

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leave HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!