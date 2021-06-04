Everything Leaving HBO Max in July 2021
There are a bunch of new movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max next month, including the highly-anticipated Space Jam: A New Legacy. While July is giving streaming fans a lot to look forward to, there is also some bad news about the month ahead. There are a ton of titles leaving HBO Max as well. From beloved horror franchises to popular comedies, a lot of fan-favorite movies are making their way off of the streaming service.
Most of the Conjuring films are leaving HBO Max over the course of the next month, including the newly-released The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. HBO Max is also losing many of the Nightmare on Elm Street films, in addition to Mad Max: Fury Road and The Goonies.
Here's the full list of titles leaving HBO Max in July:
July 3:
The ABC’s Of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents Part 2, 2020
July 4:
Annabelle, 2014
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
The Nun, 2018
July 5:
Lost And Delirious, 2001
July 8:
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
July 10:
It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)
July 11:
An Elephant's Journey, 2018
In the Heights, 2021
Thanks for Sharing, 2013
July 15:
Burlesque, 2010
July 17:
The Notebook, 2004
July 26:
The King's Speech, 2010
July 31:
17 Again, 2009
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Adam's Rib, 1949
America's Sweethearts, 2001
Anaconda, 1997
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Badlands, 1973
Beau Brummel, 1954
The Benchwarmers, 2006
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)
Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The City of Lost Children, 1995
The Color Purple, 1985
The Comebacks, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Conjuring 2, 2016
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
Don't Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
Downton Abbey, 2019 (HBO)
El Angel (aka The Angel), 2018 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fool's Gold, 2008
Fort Tilden, 2015 (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Grand Canyon, 1991 (HBO)
Hairspray, 1988
Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
Hellboy Animated Collection, 2006, 2007
The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
Iniciales SG (aka Initials S.G.), 2019 (HBO)
J. Edgar, 2011
Jackie Chan's First Strike, 1997
Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Keeper Of The Flame, 1943
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Life Stinks, 1991 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Little Children, 2006 (HBO)
Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)
Lovely & Amazing, 2002
The Lucky One, 2012(HBO)
The Madness of King George, 1994 (HBO)
Marisol, 2019 (HBO)
Me 3.769, 2019 (HBO)
Michael Clayton, 2007
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Muralla (aka Muralla, The Goalkeeper), 2018 (HBO)
Murder on the Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
Music and Lyrics, 2007
My Dream Is Yours, 1949
My Girl 2, 1994
My Girl, 1991
My Sister's Keeper, 2009
Now, Voyager, 1942
Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
The Opposite Sex, 1956
The Pledge, 2001 (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
The Producers, 1968
The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)
The Prophecy II, 1998 (HBO)
The Prophecy III: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)
Prophecy IV: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)
Prophecy V: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Rachel and The Stranger, 1948
Radio Days, 1987 (HBO)
The Reluctant Debutante, 1958
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, 2005 (HBO)
Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Roger & Me, 1989
Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Rumble in the Bronx, 1996
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Salvador, 1986 (HBO)
Shall We Dance?, 2004
Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
Shocker, 1989 (HBO)
Sinbad of the Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)
Sprung, 1997 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
Swing Time, 1936
Tea for Two, 1950
Thief, 1981 (HBO)
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 (HBO)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)
Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)
Troll, 1986 (HBO)
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Underdog, 2007 (HBO)
Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)
Up in the Air, 2009 (HBO)
The Visitor, 2008
Waiting for Guffman, 1997
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
The Wings of Eagles, 1957
Without Love, 1945
Woman of the Year, 1942
Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
Young Man with a Horn, 1949
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leave HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!